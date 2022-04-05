Despite trade rumors, DK Metcalf hasn’t heard anything regarding a deal out of Seattle

It’s officially trade season and one of the most popular names potentially on the market is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. This has only since been magnified by Russell Wilson‘s trade to Denver, without replacing the quarterback with another strong starting option.

Who wouldn’t want to add a unique deep-field threat such as Metcalf to their roster? Of course the Pro Bowl receiver is a top target for many teams and fanbases around the league, but according to the player himself, he hasn’t heard any movement on the trade front.

Well, that must mean no trade is possible right? Don’t get your hopes up just yet ‘Hawks fans. If the Eagles-Saints draft pick trade taught us anything, it’s that trade talks are not dying down any time soon.

Looking at why a DK Metcalf trade makes sense

While stewing around a team who may not have the best intentions (or chances) to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022 is usually good enough reason for a trade demand, Metcalf’s situation is a bit different due to his contract status.

Signed with the Seahawks through 2022 only, Metcalf will be a free agent at the end of the season. Already a roster looking a bit light on talent, without Metcalf, their receiver depth chart suddenly would be another weakness.

Not to mention, take a glance at the contracts of the highest-paid wide receivers in football.

Tyreek Hill contract – $30 million per season

Davante Adams contract – $28 million per season

DK Metcalf contract – $4.32 million per season

Next year, or possibly still this offseason when Metcalf signs his first NFL contract extension, well, he’s going to likely land north of $20 million per season. Do the Seahawks, maybe more accurately, can the Seahawks afford such a deal without a team headed to the playoffs? Is now the time for such a large commitment?

That’s the question the front office, led by John Scheider is likely kicking around as the Seahawks prepare to begin their 2022 schedule. As push comes to shove, if Drew Lock is Pete Carroll’s starting quarterback in Week 1, well, Metcalf would be wise to beg for a ticket out of town. That’s just the cold hard truth.

