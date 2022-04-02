NFL insider thinks DK Metcalf trade possible in 2022

DK Metcalf is one of the most popular names being floated in NFL trade rumors. While the Seattle Seahawks want to keep their star wide receiver, it seems a deal is at least possible this year.

Seattle is in a difficult spot right now. The Russell Wilson trade signaled both a rebuild and a desire from Pete Carroll to become a more run-heavy team. Those two factors would seemingly open the door for Metcalf to be shopped as a deal could net a first-round pick and more in return.

A long-term deal is always possible. Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could receive the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023. However, Carroll’s word choice when speaking about his desire to keep Metcalf is the same he used when he denied the notion Wilson would be traded.

DK Metcalf contract: $4.324 million cap hit (2022), 2023 free agent

NFL insider Albert Breer addressed Metcalf’s future in his latest mailbag. While Sports Illustrated’s NFL reporter thinks Seattle will prioritize an extension, he thinks a trade could happen if the two sides can’t agree on a deal.

Why the Seahawks might trade DK Metcalf?

It’s another part of why this is a tricky situation for the Seahawks’ front office. Signing Metcalf to a multi-year contract would have been much cheaper a few months ago. The Christian Kirk contract, worth $18 million per season, changed everything.

Because of that domino, the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL are now averaging more than $28 million per season. Metcalf won’t approach that average annual salary, but he can easily exceed $22 million.

DK Metcalf stats (career): 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 games

Considering the Seahawks’ approach on offense and the long-term deal Tyler Lockett already signed, there’s a possibility Metcalf could push himself out of the team’s price range. If that happens, multiple NFL teams will be ready to offer a first-round pick to Seattle.

If a deal happens, the Seahawks will likely have two first-round picks and at least four top-75 selections in the NFL Draft. It allows general manager John Schneider to rebuild this team, following the same blueprint that made this a perennial contender for years.

As for Metcalf, he’d land a life-changing contract with his new team and could catch passes from one of the best NFL quarterbacks in 2022.