How To Watch The Minnesota Twins: Best Options For 2023

Still wondering how to watch the Minnesota Twins? The 2023 MLB season kicked off on March 30, 2023, with all 30 teams in the league playing on Opening Day. This season, the Twins will play 162 games in the regular season with a few rule changes including a pitch clock, implemented to shorten the average time of each of those games. Luckily, you can watch all MLB games this season with live TV streaming services.

To watch Minnesota Twins games live, the available options will depend on your location. If you live within the Twins’ market, you can watch games on Bally Sports North, their regional sports network. Nationally televised games will air on ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS, and some games will stream on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

What channel is the Minnesota Twins game tonight? See today’s MLB schedule here.

What Channels Are Minnesota Twins Games On

Minnesota Twins games will primarily air on Bally Sports North, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.

DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports North ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch the Minnesota Twins on DIRECTV STREAM

One option to watch Minnesota Twins games live is DIRECTV STREAM. The service includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN in the Entertainment plan for $74.99 per month.

Upgrading to the Choice package for $99.99 per month will give you access to Bally Sports North and over 105 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins on Fubo

FuboTV is another option for watching live Minnesota Twins games. The Pro plan for $74.99 per month includes Bally Sports North, Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network, Big Ten Network and MLB Network.

Fubo offers a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB Network for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also provides live Minnesota Twins game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan, which includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Hulu has a sports add-on for six more sports channels for $9.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV has over 85 channels in its lineup, unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised Minnesota Twins games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription, and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $55 per month gives you access to over 40 channels, with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins on YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of Minnesota Twins games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $72.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 100 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network. YouTube TV also has a sports add-on package for $10.99 per month.

YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage and users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

How to Watch the Minnesota Twins Games Out-of-Market

If you’re outside of the Twins TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

FAQ

How can I watch Twins games?

You can watch games on Bally Sports North, along with nationally televised games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS.

Where can I watch Friday night games?

Friday night games stream on Apple TV Plus. You can watch Friday Night Baseball with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

What about Sunday games?

MLB Sunday Leadoff games stream on Peacock on Sunday mornings.