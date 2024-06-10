How To Watch the Miami Marlins: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 season, the Miami Marlins made it to the postseason for the first time since 2020 for an exciting showing in the NL wildcard game. Though they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, it fired up the team for the offseason.

Heading into 2024, the South Florida team was battling injuries, staffing changes, and a number of other obstacles. However, with a determined pitching staff and bullpen, the team is still hungry for another postseason appearance. Fans will want to tune in all season to see if they can pull it off. Ahead, find out where to find a Miami Marlins live stream so you can watch every game this season.

What channels are Miami Marlins games on?

This season, fans can watch Miami Marlins games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network. Regionally, games will air on Bally Sports Florida.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Florida ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Miami Marlins on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM has all the channels Marlins fans need, especially if you’re in the South Florida area. Fans will want to subscribe to the Choice plan or higher to get access to Bally Sports Florida and MLB Network — both are included in Choice, Ultimate, and Premier but not with Entertainment.

DIRECTV STREAM also offers unlimited cloud DVR for subscribers and plenty of other channels for when you’re not watching Marlins games, including NBA TV, ESPN2, Motortrend, and more.

Watch the Miami Marlins on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo is a great option for sports fans because it’s well-stocked with sports channels. Though the streaming service doesn’t offer TBS, it does include all of the other channels necessary for Marlins games. Plus, you’ll get other sports channels like MSG, NFL Network, and more.

The number of Fubo channels (and channel variety) will vary based on your location, but the fact remains that Fubo offers a huge channel selection for the price you pay. Plus, Fubo offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR and 10 simultaneous screens at home.

Watch the Miami Marlins on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV offers a variety of channels starting at one of the lowest monthly costs among its competitors. Included in that are all that you need to stream Marlins games, aside from Bally Sports Florida. Plus, you’ll get other sports channels like ESPN2, FS2, and NFL Network. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, customers also get Hulu’s on-demand library, which is jam-packed with movies and TV shows, including Hulu Originals.

Not only that but Hulu + Live TV also includes a subscription to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, so you’re getting a ton of extra content for the price you’re paying. This makes a Hulu + Live TV subscription a really good value because it’s three streaming services for the price of one (plus you’re getting even more sports shows and commentary).

Watch the Miami Marlins on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

If you’ve cut the cord and also want to save some money, Sling TV could be the answer for you. It’s on the cheaper side compared to the rest of this list, but it also has far fewer channels. When looking at where you’ll find your Marlins channels, they’re spread out between Sling Orange and Sling Blue (and an add-on), so you can decide if you want to get everything or just keep things minimal.

ESPN is on Sling Orange, while Fox and FS1 are on Sling Blue. TBS is on both, and MLB Network is part of the Sports Extra add-on. So if you combine both base Sling TV packages, you’ll get most of what you need to watch the Marlins except for regional sports networks. For cloud DVR, you get 50 hours that you can upgrade to 200 for an extra monthly cost.

Watch the Miami Marlins on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV keeps it simple with just one straightforward plan of just over 100 channels. It includes ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS (as well as plenty of other news, sports, and entertainment channels), but you won’t get your regional sports network or MLB Network. This can feel like a bit of a letdown for an otherwise stellar streamer, but you still get unlimited cloud DVR and lots of other channels and features to fill your time (like Key Plays View and Stats View).

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ will host Friday Night Baseball games each week. Fans can catch double-header MLB games each week starting March 29 and lasting all season long. The Miami Marlins aren’t on the slate this season, but you can check out the schedule here.

How to watch Miami Marlins games out-of-market

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

If you’re out of market, you’ll be missing out on several Marlins games this season — but that’s where MLB.TV comes in. Though this additional streaming service still has some blackout dates, it’s the answer to streaming nearly every game this season. Marlins fans have the option to access a single-team subscription or an all-team subscription, depending on what’s best for their individual sports streaming needs.

FAQ

What channel is the Marlins game on Hulu?

Marlins games air on a handful of channels that are available on Hulu. You can watch them on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network.

How can I listen to Marlins games?

The Marlins have a few radio partners for fans to catch games in the area. If you’re local, here’s where to tune in: Miami/Ft. Lauderdale WINZ 940 AM/949.9 HD2, West Palm Beach WBZT 1230 AM, Key West WKWF 1600 AM, Ft. Pierce WSTU 1450 AM, Melbourne WMMB 1240 AM, Melbourne WFKS 95.1 HD2 FM, Orlando WHOO 1080 AM, Ft. Myers Beach WWCN 99.3 FM, and Titusville WIXC 1060 AM.

How can I watch MLB games for free?

The best way to watch MLB games for free is with a free trial to a streaming service. This may be only a short-term solution, but it’s the only solution for watching games for free. You can find free trials on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.