How To Watch The Indiana Pacers: Best Options for Watching in 2024

After a strong season and a good run in the playoffs, the Pacers couldn’t get the win over the Celtics to make it to the Finals. Now, fans can look ahead to the 2024/25 season.

If you want to tune in next season, there are plenty of ways to keep up with the Pacers with a traditional TV service or one of several live TV streaming services. Here’s how to watch.

What channels are Indiana Pacers games on?

Indiana Pacers games are nationally televised on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Fans can access local coverage on Bally Sports Indiana, the regional sports network (RSN) for the Pacers.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Indiana ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Indiana Pacers on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH Network is a satellite television service offering four plans, each with a 2-year price guarantee. America’s Top 120 features over 190 channels, including ABC, ESPN, and TNT, which allows Indiana Pacers fans to follow the team’s nationally televised games. If you want NBA TV, you’ll need to sign up for America’s Top 200 plan, which also adds MLB Network, NHL Network, and the Golf Channel.

Unfortunately, DISH Network does not provide any regional sports networks. Out-of-market subscribers can purchase an NBA League Pass to keep up with the team throughout the season. Most importantly, you can store up to 2,000 hours of DVR recordings with each plan, and there is also a guaranteed price lock for two years and free installation.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

You can choose from four DIRECTV STREAM plans when signing up for the live TV streaming service: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. The Entertainment plan includes 75+ channels, Choice includes 105+ channels, Ultimate includes 140+ channels, and Premier includes 150+ channels.

While Entertainment doesn’t include NBA TV or Bally Sports Indiana, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier do. All the plans include ABC, ESPN, and TNT to stream Pacers games. DIRECTV STREAM includes other sports channels like ESPN, FS1, and Motor Trend. Customers can also enjoy unlimited cloud DVR.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Pacers fans can pick from three Fubo packages: Pro, Elite, and Premier. The Pro package includes 170+ channels. The Elite plan comes with 240+ channels. The Premier plan includes 250+ channels.

ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Indiana are included in every Fubo subscription if you live in the Pacers market. NBA TV is also available on Fubo, but you’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for $11 per month to watch. Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t include TNT, but there are a ton of other channels to watch, like MTV, Nickelodeon, SyFy, TLC, and more when you’re not watching basketball. Fubo also gives customers the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time and record 1,000 hours of cloud DVR.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Pacers fans have two Hulu plans to choose from. Hulu + Live TV or Hulu (no ads) + live TV. Both plans come with the same 95+ channel lineup.

ABC, TNT, and ESPN are included in Hulu + Live TV; however, the streamer doesn’t offer NBA TV or Bally Sports Indiana. Beyond the channels you need for streaming Pacers games, you’ll also get Hulu’s whole on-demand library, as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, a major plus for both sports fans and families.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

You can choose from Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Orange comes with 31+ channels, and Sling Blue includes 42+ channels. Sling Orange & Blue gives you access to all the channels in both Sling Orange and Sling Blue. You may see slightly different prices in some areas due to different Sling TV channel offerings — local channels, including ABC, are only available in select locations. Enter your zip code on the Sling website to see your exact channel list.

Sling TV offers TNT, and ESPN for Pacers games. Sling TV also offers NBA TV, but it requires the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Unfortunately, you can’t get Bally Sports Indiana with Sling TV. The streamer offers 50 hours of cloud DVR to record the games if you’re not home (which you can bump up to 200 hours for $5 per month). There are also plenty of other channels to watch while there are no games on, including Motortrend and more.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Pacers fans interested in YouTube TV have just one plan to choose from. It offers 100+ channels, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV to stream Pacers games, but Bally Sports Indiana is not included in your subscription.

Customers will also get unlimited DVR, but perhaps what sets YouTube TV apart is the unique sports-viewing features. YouTube TV offers Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View, which gives you insights in real-time.

How to watch Indiana Pacers games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Not every team will have the opportunity to be part of a national broadcast, but with NBA League Pass, you can access comprehensive coverage of your favorite franchise. Fans who live outside of the team’s market will get live and on-demand games. This means that fans in Indiana will be subject to blackout restrictions. The premium subscription also includes streaming on three devices and unlocks the in-arena stream for your preferred game.

Plans start at $14.99 per month for the standard subscription and $22.99 per month for the premium upgrade.

FAQ

What network carries the Indiana Pacers?

You can watch Pacers games nationally on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Additionally, the Pacers air on the regional network Bally Sports Indiana.

How can I watch Pacers out of market?

An NBA League Pass subscription is the best option for following the Pacers outside of Indiana. You can get round-the-clock NBA coverage, including live games and analysis.

How can I watch Bally Sports in Indiana?

Bally Sports Indiana is a regional sports network carrying Indiana Pacers games all season long. DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the only two live TV streaming services that offer Bally Sports Indiana.