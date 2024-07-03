How To Watch Olympic Golf in 2024

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Even though golf has been a popular sport with codified rules since the 1700s, it hasn’t always been an Olympic event. It was allowed in the 1900 and 1904 games but didn’t appear again until 2016. Is golf in the Olympics this year? Yes. The sport continues to be a part of the Olympic Games since its reemergence in the 2016 games, and golfers from around the world will compete in Paris.

You can watch Olympic golf with or without cable this year. The most affordable way to keep up is with a Peacock subscription, which is much cheaper than many competing streaming services.

Where to watch Olympic Golf

NBC is showing all 2024 Summer Olympic events, including men’s and women’s golf. The men’s rounds take place between August 1 through 4, while the women will compete August 7 through 10. The Olympics will be available on Peacock, NBC, USA, Universo, and Telemundo.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Peacock NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Universo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Telemundo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Golf on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Price: $5.99

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 50+

The best place to watch golf during the Olympics in 2024 is on Peacock. With the Premium plan, you can watch a variety of events live and via playback. If you want to watch the games live on your local NBC affiliate, you can also upgrade to Premium Plus. In addition to the Olympics, Peacock has a ton of NBC shows, movies, and live events. You can watch your favorite NBC primetime dramas after they air live on the network, and the app contains shows and movies from other NBCUniversal channels like Bravo.

Peacock doesn’t have DVR cloud storage. However, it does offer more than 50 live channels around the clock that air NBC content. Plus, there is a big video-on-demand library. In addition to golf and other Olympics broadcast coverage, you can use Peacock to watch PGA Golf, Premier League, and Sunday Night Football.

Watch Olympic Golf on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM has NBC and USA in all four of its channel packages, but the Choice plan and higher are ideal for sports fans. These plans offer regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports and Marquee Sports Network. In addition to Olympic golf, you can also use a DIRECTV STREAM plan to watch all local networks, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and NHL Network. For Spanish-language Olympic golf coverage, you can get Universo and Telemundo with the Spanish base package.

DIRECTV STREAM gives all subscribers unlimited cloud DVR. If multiple users are logging into the same account, you can take advantage of unlimited simultaneous streams within your home network. You also get three simultaneous streams outside your home network.

Watch Olympic Golf on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 180+

Fubo is a good place to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics, RSNs, and other professional sports. Fubo began as a soccer streaming service but has expanded to include a wide variety of sports, entertainment, and news channels. This service has three package options, and we recommend the Pro plan if watching primetime content is your primary goal. All plans have NBC, USA, Universo, and Telemundo in their lineup.

Other channels on Fubo include ESPN, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, FS2, and NFL Network. The Sports Lite Add-On expands your channel count to include must-have sports networks like NBA TV, MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, CBS Sports Network, and NHL Network. Fubo has unlimited DVR storage and 10 simultaneous streams, plus three additional streams away from home.

Watch Olympic Golf on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV only has one channel lineup, with variations in plan pricing based on whether or not you have ads in your on-demand library. You can also eliminate the on-demand service, but you only save $1 per month. In addition to NBC and USA for Olympics coverage, you may be happy to find ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network in your channel guide. Telemundo is available in the base lineup, and Universo is on the Español Add-On.

The Hulu Sports Add-on augments your lineup, adding channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, Sportsman Channel, FanDuel Racing, and Outdoor Channel. Every Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with a free ESPN Plus subscription that supplements your regular ESPN coverage. Hulu + Live TV gives you two simultaneous streams and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Watch Olympic Golf on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV only offers NBC in select markets, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago. If you can’t get NBC, Sling TV won’t be the best place to track Olympic golf this year. We recommend Sling Orange & Blue for subscribers who can get NBC because it combines the channels of the platform’s other two packages. Sling Blue has NBC and USA, while Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Sling TV also has FS1, TBS, and TNT in the Sling Orange & Blue plan. If you want a few more sports networks once the Olympics wrap up, consider getting the paid Sports Extra. This addition will give you MLB Network, Tennis Channel, NBA TV, SEC Network, NHL Network, and ESPNEWS. All customers get 50 hours of DVR space or 200 hours with a paid DVR extra. The Sling Orange & Blue package allows four simultaneous streams within your household.

Watch Olympic Golf on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV just has one base channel plan, but you can alter it with add-ons and extras. You’ll be able to watch Olympic golf on NBC, USA, and Telemundo with the base plan from YouTube TV, and get Universo with the Spanish Add-on. The YouTube TV Sports Plus Add-on gives you NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, FanDuel TV, Tennis Channel, and about 10 other sports channels Even without this extra, your base plan will have.ESPN, NBA TV, NFL Network, FS1, and FS2.

YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket and makes it easy to add WNBA and NBA League Passes to your package. The plan also includes unlimited cloud DVR storage and three simultaneous streams or unlimited streams with the 4K Add-on.

Olympic Golf schedule 2024

Thursday, August 1 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Round 1

Men’s Round 1 Friday, August 2 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Round 2

Men’s Round 2 Saturday, August 3 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Round 3

Men’s Round 3 Sunday, August 4 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Round 4

Men’s Round 4 Wednesday, August 7 @ 9 a.m. Women’s Round 1

Women’s Round 1 Thursday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. Women’s Round 2

Women’s Round 2 Friday, August 9 @ 9 a.m. Women’s Round 3

Women’s Round 3 Saturday, August 10 @ 9 a.m. Women’s Round 4

*All of the times are Paris local time (EST + 6 hours)

FAQ

Is there golf in the Olympics in 2024?

Yes. For the third summer Olympics in a row, there will be men’s and women’s golf events. Golf programming takes place between August 1 and August 10, 2024.

How do you qualify for Olympic golf?

Olympic golf qualifications are based on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The top 15 players automatically qualify for the games, and each country can send its top two players (except for countries that already have two players in the top 15).

Who’s on the U.S. Olympic golf team?

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa are competing in the men’s event for Team USA. Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang will compete in the women’s event.