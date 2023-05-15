Peacock Plans and Pricing: Best Options 2023

Curious to know more about Peacock plans and pricing? Peacock is a live TV streaming service offering a variety of content from NBCUniversal’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, news, and sports programming. In addition to classic series like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Columbo,” the streaming service’s 80,000-plus hours of content includes original productions like “Poker Face,” “Bel-Air,” and “One of Us Is Lying.”

Peacock also broadcasts live news from NBC and MSNBC and sporting events like the Olympics and Premier League soccer. Peacock is a great choice for viewers who like a mix of news, entertainment, and sports. The service is also a good option for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.

How much is Peacock?

Peacock’s pricing starts at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan and $9.99 per month for the commercial-free Premium Plus experience. Peacock previously offered a free tier, but that option is no longer available to new subscribers. However, existing customers who don’t have a paid plan can continue to watch a limited amount of content for free.

Your personal preferences and viewing desires will determine which streaming service you choose. If you’re a devoted sports fan, choosing a service with a comprehensive sports package makes the most sense. Other considerations include channel diversity, on-demand content libraries, DVR storage space, supplemental features like add-ons, and overall value for your money.

Peacock plans and pricing compared

Plan Price per Month Channels Free $0 N/A Premium $4.99 50+ Premium Plus (no ads) $9.99 50+

Free

The free tier available to existing customers is very limited in its offerings and provides a small sample of the available content. Viewers can enjoy a few episodes of shows like “The Office” and “Yellowstone” and a handful of movies, but this plan doesn’t include access to live TV streaming or sports events.

Premium

With Peacock Premium, subscribers access the entire Peacock library, which includes 80,000-plus hours of content. This covers a vast collection of excellent films, TV shows, and all the Peacock original productions.

The Premium plan also features live news and marquee sports events, like NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, the Olympics, and WWE pay-per-view programming. Peacock Premium offers 50-plus channels, including the Hallmark Channel, Dateline 24/7, Comedy TV, and GolfPass. You can also watch popular NBC series the day after they air on traditional television.

Premium Plus

You receive everything the Premium plan offers with Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month but without the commercials. Subscribers should note, however, that ads will pop up during live sports events and certain programs due to streaming rights. In addition to the 50-plus always-on channels, Premium Plus includes livestreaming of your local NBC channel. You can also download some films and TV shows on your mobile device for offline viewing.

Peacock add-ons

Unlike many other streaming services, Peacock offers no add-ons, but news, entertainment, and sports come well-represented on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.

Peacock deals and promotions

Subscribers can save 17% by purchasing an annual Premium plan ($49.99) or Premium Plus plan ($99.99).

Does Peacock offer a free trial?

There’s no free trial period for Peacock’s service. However, subscribers aren’t subject to contracts and don’t pay cancellation fees. You can easily cancel your subscription if the Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plans don’t meet your viewing needs, and your plan will end at the close of the current billing cycle.

Are there Peacock plans for sports fans?

PeacockTV

Although there aren’t any Peacock plans specifically for sports, viewers will still find a wide range of content. Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the English Premier League in the United States. Soccer fans have access to live matches, on-demand replays, highlights, postgame coverage, and other extras. The streaming service also airs “Sunday Night Football,” one of the premier NFL properties.

Pro wrestling fans will enjoy the excellent WWE coverage, which includes free access to premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, as well as episodes of “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT” plus wrestling documentaries and programming from the WWE archives.

Motorsports lovers have multiple options as well, including IndyCar, IMSA, and SuperMotocross. Peacock also broadcasts major international sporting events like the Olympics, Women’s World Cup, the U.S. Open golf tournament, Major League Baseball, horse racing, cycling, and track and field.

How does Peacock compare to other streaming services?

Is Peacock worth it?

Peacock offers some of the best value among streaming services. For a reasonable price, the service features an impressive lineup of premium sporting events from the NFL, MLB, Premier League soccer, the Olympics, motorsports, horse racing, track and field, cycling, and the WWE.

One frequent criticism of the service is the lack of original content, but Peacock appears to be improving in that area with the release of shows like “Poker Face,” “Bel-Air,” “Bupkis,” and more.

Subscribers also have access to content from the vast NBCUniversal family of networks, including Bravo, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network, Syfy, Oxygen, and Universal Kids. Peacock sources films from DreamWorks Pictures, Focus Features, and Universal Pictures as well.

FAQ

What are the different Peacock plans?

New customers can choose between Peacock’s Premium and Premium Plus plans.

What’s the difference between Peacock Premium plans?

Peacock Premium and Premium Plus allow access to 80,000-plus hours of original content, TV shows, movies, live sports events, and 50-plus always-on channels. In addition, subscribers to Premium Plus get commercial-free service, the local NBC channel live, and the ability to download and watch content offline.

New Peacock customers can choose between an ad-supported Premium plan and the commercial-free Premium Plus.

Is Peacock raising its prices?

Peacock recently eliminated the free tier for new subscribers. The streaming service hasn’t, though, shared any plans to raise its current prices.