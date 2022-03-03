‘Widespread belief’ Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has yet to make a decision on his future.

Well over a month after Rodgers and his Packers were victims of another premature playoff exit, the veteran signal caller continues to be undecided about what he’s going to do next.

It was about this time last year that reports suggested Rodgers wanted to be traded by the Packers after 16 seasons with the team. The enigmatic star was unhappy about the direction of the organization and Green Bay’s decision to select fellow quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite all of this, there’s been whispers that Rodgers will indeed return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

In covering this on Thursday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic seemingly broke some news.

“There’s a widespread belief around the league that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Packers. Teams have inquired about his availability, but they don’t believe a trade will ultimately happen this offseason. Rodgers has yet to inform the Packers of his future plans, so things could certainly change. But the widespread opinion is that he’ll return to Green Bay for an 18th season.” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Aaron Rodgers’ situation

This fits in tightly with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst telling reporters recently that no teams have made trade offers for the future Hall of Famer.

If it is a widespead belief that Rodgers will return to the Packers, quarterback-needy teams are better off focusing their attention on likelier scenarios.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers still have stuff to work out

Primarily, the finances could be an issue here. Previous reports suggested that Rodgers was looking at $50 million annually on an extension with Green Bay if he decided to return.

While Rodgers has since pushed back against those rumors, there’s no reason to believe that he won’t be looking at resetting the market. That is to say, surpassing the $45 million Patrick Mahomes is earning on his record-breaking deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of right now, Rodgers is ranked ninth among NFL quarterbacks at $33.5 million per season. He’s actually tied with Jared Goff in that category. Needless to say, one of the game’s all-time greats is vastly underpaid.

For Green Bay, the finances are no small thing. The team currently finds itself $29.80 million under the cap and has to make a decision here soon about whether to place the franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams. Said tag would cost another $19 million or so against the 2022 NFL salary cap.

For his part, Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit for next season is an incredible $46.7 million. Any potential extension would end up lowering this figure considerably.

