What an Aaron Rodgers contract extension would look like

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Aaron Rodgers contract extension should the two-time reigning NFL MVP opt to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

This is the backdrop as Rodgers makes a decision on his future here within the next couple weeks. As you likely already know, the future first ballot Hall of Famer is deciding whether to remain with the Packers, request a trade or retire altogether.

If the 38-year-old Rodgers were to remain with the Packers, he would want a new commitment from the team in terms of a contract extension. One recent report indicates that he’s demanding $50 million annually on a new contract. While Rodgers himself has pushed back against that, it’s a major backdrop in the drama that’s currently unfolding in Wisconsin.

Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst spoke to the media from the site of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, indicating that there’s been no new updates and he hopes to have a decision from Aaron Rodgers by the start of the new league year on March on March 16.

“I would hope so. A lot decisions have to be made before that,” Gutenkunst told reporters. The embattled front office head also noted that the financials are “part of the process” as it relates to talks with Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers contract and Green Bay Packers salary cap situation

Green Bay currently finds itself $28.25 million over the 2022 NFL salary cap. In addition to the Rodgers’ situation, it also has star wide receiver Davante Adams potentially slated to hit free agency.

Gutenkunst himself noted recently that the franchise tag is firmly on the table. Said decision would cost Green Bay another $19 million against the 2022 salary cap could depending on whether Adams signs the tag.

With Rodgers set to count $46.66 million against the cap in 2022, the Packers are right in taking the stance that a decision needs to be made here soon. No matter how a new contract might look, Rodgers’ 2022 cap number would decrease a whole lot on an extension.

Now, if Rodgers requests a trade, Green Bay would save another $20.2 million against the cap with a dead cap hit of $26.85. That would impact the decision these Packers make regarding the likes of edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Releasing the two would save nearly $27 million against the cap — creating a major hole in the pass rush department.

What would an Aaron Rodgers contract extension look like?

This leads us to our overriding point of this article. At 38 years old, Rodger likely isn’t looking at anything more than a two or three year extension with the Packers. If another team were to acquire him, maybe a year or two would be added to the extension should Rodgers commit long-term.

Right now, the four-time Pro Bowler is the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual salary.

Being tied with the struggling Goff in this category is a clear example that Rodgers is being paid well below market value. While the $50 million asking price is too much, there’s no reason to believe he can’t match Mahomes in terms of average annual salary.

Projected Aaron Rodgers contract extension: 3 years, $135 million w/ $90 million fully guaranteed

Whether the Packers are willing to meet Rodgers’ likely demands remains to be seen. It could play a role in his decision-making process.

But for now, we’re in a holding pattern.