Aaron Rodgers wins fourth NFL MVP award as questions about his future persist

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off yet another banner season in Wisconsin. The 38-year-old signal caller performed at an elite level en route to leading Green Bay to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Rodgers was rewarded for that during Thursday night’s NFL award show, coming away with his fourth career NFL MVP award.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback previously won the award back in 2011, 2014 and 2020. Aaron Rodgers also becomes the first player to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards since Peyton Manning back in 2008 and 2009. Manning also won back-to-back awards in 2003-04.

Related: Ranking Aaron Rodgers and NFL QBs

Aaron Rodgers named MVP amid rumors about quarterback’s future

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts while leaving the field after an NFC Divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers took to the podium Thursday night in Southern California with speculation running wild that he has played his final game as a member of the Packers.

The quarterback didn’t really get into that. Rather, he thanked the Packers’ brass and looked back to what has been a tremendous 17-year run with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 7 INT, 111.9 rating

Since the start of the 2016 season, Rodgers has tallied an absurd 192 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. Those are video game numbers. They’ve also led to him winning a fourth NFL MVP award, trailing only Peyton Manning (five) for the most of all-time.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free). Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Unfortunately, Green Bay’s 2021 campaign came to an end with a thud as the team fell at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. It could lead to Rodgers opting to either retire or request a trade from the Packers.

For now, he’s once again the reigning NFL MVP.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors