5 NFL players likely to get franchise tag this offseason

The NFL franchise tag is always something teams look to use if they are afraid of losing a top-end pending free agent.

This offseason will be no different with multiple star players set to hit the open market in March. Below, we provide you with an explanation about what the franchise tag is.

We also give you projected values for each postion while looking at five pending free agents set to get the tag slapped on them.

What is the NFL franchise tag?

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, teams can place the dreaded franchise tag on pending free agents before the start of the new league year. A player who has said tag placed on him the first time will receive a one-year contract with an average of the top-five highest-paid players in his position in the NFL over the past five years or 120% of his current salary (whichever is greater). He can opt to sign said tender, hold out or potentially force a trade.

NFL rules are interesting as it relates to the franchise tag. The non-exclusive tag enables another team to sign said player away from his current squad by giving up two first-round picks in what essentially becomes a trade. The exclusive franchise tag prevents other teams from signing said player and would pay him the average of the five largest salaries in player contracts at his postion for that calendar year. Teams can only tag one player per offseason.

2022 NFL franchise tag values (projections)

Quarterback: $28.60 million

Defensive end: $20.19 million

Wide receiver: $19.13 million

Linebacker: $17.42 million

Cornerback: $17.30 million

Defensive tackle: $16.89 million

Offensive line: $16.70 million

Safety: $13.54 million

Running back: $12.54 million

Tight end: $10.83 million

Specialists: $5.5 million

NFL franchise tag window: Teams can start placing the franchise tag on players February 21 with a deadline of March 8 to tender said players. The NFL free-agent negotiating window opens on March 14 with a March 16 date for teams to be able to sign outside free agents.

5 NFL players likely to get the franchise tag this offseason

Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Projected franchise tag value: $19.13 million

Of all the pending NFL free agents, Adams is the most likely to get the franchise tag placed on him. He’s also the most likely to hold out for a new deal or request what would be a sign-and-trade to another team. Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers talked about his teammate’s situation recently, pretty much suggesting as much.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization. One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise.” Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams (January 25, 2022)

A lot of this has to do with Rodgers’ own situation and whether he is going to return to Green Bay. If the quarterback forces his way from the Packers, Adams will likely follow suit. The interesting dynamic here is that Adams’ franchise tag value would be much less than his worth.

Davante Adams stats (2020-21): 238 receptions, 2,927 yards, 29 TD, 75% catch rate

He’s been the single-most productive wide receiver in the league during this two-year span. Adams is also 29 years old and wants to cash in on a long-term deal before teams view him as being in the back end of his prime. Any long-term contract would likely come in at $25 million annually. Either way, there’s no reason to believe Adams will hit the open market.

Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints

Projected franchise tag value: $16.7 million

Outside of quarterback, this is the most-important position in today’s pass-happy NFL. It’s also represented in value when it comes to what left tackles receive. As of right now, there’s nine different players at left tackle earning north of $15 million annually.

Unfortunately, the NFL franchise tag does not seperate left tackle from right tackle or guard. That’s the biggest issue when it comes to the current system. And in reality, it almost guarantees that the cash-strapped Saints will place said tag on Armstead — who would likely earn $23 million on average in free agency.

Armstead, 30, has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl three of the past four seasons. He’s started 93 of 97 games in which he’s appeared since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Prior to the veteran missing nine games to injury last season, he led a Saints offensive line that yielded a total of 74 sacks over the past three years. The only thing preventing New Orleans from being able to do this is the fact that this team is an estimated $76.16 million over the cap.

Related: Predicting likely NFL salary cap casualties

Dustin Hopkins, kicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Projected franchise tag value: $5.5 million

A kicker? Really, a kicker? Well, we have to look at the finances when it comes to the NFL franchise tag. Placing said tag on Hopkins would cost Los Angeles a mere $5.5 million in 2022. That’s chump change for a team that’s currently $57.53 million under the estimated 2022 NFL salary cap.

As for Hopkins’ importance to the Chargers, it can’t go unnoticed. He connected on 18-of-20 field goals after being picked up mid-season. Chargers kickers missed a combined 22 field goals in three seasons before 2021. Obviously, this has been an area of concern for the organization over the long haul.

Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected franchise tag value: $16.7 million

As we noted with Armstead above, finding a franchise blindside protector is key to winning in today’s NFL. That’s what the Chiefs did when they acquired Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens last offseason.

In his first season with Kansas City, Brown Jr. earned his third conscutive Pro Bowl appearance. While he struggled to an extent in pass protection, Brown has proven he can be that guy. Given the bounty Kansas City paid to acquire him, the team will not want him to hit free agency.

In the off-chance that this happens, star safety Tyrann Mathieu will likely be handed the franchise tag by these Chiefs.

Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Projected franchise tag value: $10.83 million

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel saw first-hand how an elite tight end can change things when he worked with George Kittle in San Francisco. McDaniel will also want to have that type of target for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Gesicki has more than proven capable since Miami made the Penn State product a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mike Gesicki stats (2021): 73 receptions, 780 yards, two TD, 65% catch rate

There’s also value in placing the franchise tag on tight ends in today’s NFL. We’ve seen lesser players at this position cash in big time on the open market. Think Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry with the New England Patriots last season. At less than $11 million on the tag, Gesicki would be a value for the Fins.

