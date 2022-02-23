Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits Davante Adams could leave in free agency

The Green Bay Packers have several big decisions to make over the next few months. Obviously, the status of Aaron Rodgers will be front and center, but what happens with Davante Adams could be just as important for their future success. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will have a busy offseason, that much we do know.

After the latest contract restructure of Kenny Clark, the team saved roughly $10.89 million on their 2022 cap number. This is great, but they still have $37.56 million more to clear just to begin the new league year.

Previously, Adams has hinted he wouldn’t appreciate being franchise tagged. Yet, word recently broke that the Packers haven’t even begun negotiating a possible extension with Adams. Instead, the two-time All-Pro WR is currently heading for unrestricted free agency, allowing him to also sign with any of the other 31 NFL teams aside from the Packers.

Would the Packers really let Davante Adams sign elsewhere?

If Davante Adams leaves Green Bay, there’s a could chance it’s a precursor to a bigger move, meaning Aaron Rodgers likely packing his bags as well.

Meanwhile, from Green Bay’s perspective, their GM Gutekunskt at least is ready to accept the idea that the team could lose Adams in free agency.

Brian Gutekunst on using the franchise tag on Davante Adams:



"If we need to use it, we certainly will" but added he'd like to come to an agreement before that happens. #Packers — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 23, 2022

Obviously, slapping the franchise tag on Adams is not advisable, not unless they intend to work out a long-term contract shortly after. They don’t want to upset Adams or their star QB. This means they pretty much have to work out an extension with both Adams and Rodgers. That is, if they plan to keep Rodgers aboard.

Rodgers has not been silent about his disappointment with the Packers organization in the past. Without Adams to throw to, AR12 just might say he doesn’t want to stick around for another year without a bonafide No. 1 receiver. As he’s mentioned, Rodgers won’t stick around for anything resembling a rebuild.

It’s a situation that many NFL observers will be keeping their eyes on throughout the offseason.

