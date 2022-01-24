4 potential Davante Adams sign-and-trade destinations this offseason

Davante Adams is the top NFL free agent in 2022 and the Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads. If Aaron Rodgers returns, Adams likely joins him. But with the increasing likelihood that Rodgers never suits up in a Packers’ uniform again, things get more interesting.

Green Bay is an estimated $40 million over the 2022 NFL salary cap and there is no easy path to balancing the sheet. It makes a contract extension for Adams extremely unlikely and an impossibility if Rodgers announces his retirement or demands a trade this offseason.

With a long-term deal off the table, Green Bay is left with few options. It either lets Adams walk in free agency, recouping a third-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, or it applies a franchise tag worth more than $20 million guaranteed.

Based on reporting this offseason, the franchise tag is likely. At that point, if Rodgers is gone, a Davante Adams trade makes the most sense for everyone. Let’s examine four potential sign-and-trade destinations.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams traded to Denver Broncos

NFL reporter Peter King suggested a blockbuster scenario would at least be possible in 2022. The Broncos have the cap space to pull it off and the front office desperately wants to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs. A path towards accomplishing that could be done with two simple steps.

First, either hire Dan Quinn as head coach with Packers’ quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy becoming offensive coordinator or name Nathaniel Hackett head coach. After that, call general manager Brian Gutekunst and figure out a league-altering trade.

Denver Broncos trade: 2022 DEN 1st, 2022 DEN 2nd, 2023 DEN 1st, WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam

2022 DEN 1st, 2022 DEN 2nd, 2023 DEN 1st, WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam Green Bay Packers trade: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

It’s essentially a rebuilder’s starting kit for Green Bay. Jeudy, the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, instantly becomes the No. 1 receiver in Matt LaFleur’s creative offense. He’ll be joined by Albert Okwuegbunam, a 6-foot-5 tight end who is averaging 10.3 ypc through his first 18 games. Most importantly, the first-round picks allow Gutekunst to build a deeper roster at an affordable price.

Baltimore Ravens add a top weapon for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t done enough to help Lamar Jackson. If they want him to return to MVP-caliber form, he needs a star receiver. Making a huge move to land one is also the kind of decision that shows an organization is committed to its quarterback in contract negotiations.

We know this front office isn’t afraid of big trades. They’ve also spent first-round picks on receivers who can’t provide remotely the same impact as Adams. With the cap flexibility to make something happen, this spring would be the perfect moment for Baltimore to strike.

Davante Adams stats: 123 receptions, 1,553 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 84 first downs, 97.1 yards per game

Jackson certainly boasts the arm strength and touch to hit Adams deep. But acquiring the best wide receiver in the NFL is about so much more. When Baltimore faced Adams, it bracketed him with tight double coverage. If teams do that with Adams in a Ravens’ uniform, Marquise Brown torches them deep. The Adams-Brown pairing with Mark Andrew at tight end would be an excellent trio of weapons for Jackson.

Davante Adams returns home to California

There are going to be plenty of suitors for Adams, either via trade or in free agency. Money is the most important factor, as it should be for every athlete looking out for their family’s best interests. But he’ll also think about location and who will be throwing him the football. It’s exactly why the Los Angeles Chargers feel like a perfect destination.

Los Angeles Chargers trade: 2022 first-round pick (17th overall), 2022 fourth-round pick

2022 first-round pick (17th overall), 2022 fourth-round pick Green Bay Packers trade: Davante Adams

Los Angeles will hope Adams hits the open market, but it could still pursue him via sign-and-trade. The Chargers are projected to have more than $60 million in cap space this offseason, even before making cuts that would generate additional spending flexibility. They can afford to pay Adams the $25-plus million per season he wants, in part because of that MVP-caliber talent at quarterback just entering the third year of his rookie contract.

Adams would slide into Mike Williams’ role, becoming the top outside wide receiver. But the beauty of having both Adams and Keenan Allen, both stars can line up outside or in the slot. That kind of flexibility, along with their talent, almost guarantees one of them will be open on any given play. An offense with Adams, Allen and Austin Ekeler is the recipe for Justin Herbert to be the 2023 NFL MVP.

New York Jets make a splash

So many things went wrong for the New York Jets offense in 2021. Zach Wilson didn’t show many signs of being a franchise-caliber quarterback, but the surrounding factors around him didn’t help. The Jets can start changing that by drafting a top offensive tackle at No. 4 overall, but Wilson also needs a top pass-catcher.

New York Jets receive: Davante Adams, 28th overall pick, 60th overall pick

Davante Adams, 28th overall pick, 60th overall pick Green Bay Packers receive: 10th overall pick, 35th overall pick

A deal like this would be a bit unconventional. New York wants to trade down from the 10 pick, focused on acquiring more draft capital. In this scenario, New York slides down to the 28th pick and also moves down in the second round. But they get an All-Pro receiver in the prime of his career.

It would be costly, but it still puts New York in a great position to build around Wilson. The Jets can grab offensive tackle Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu with their top first-round selection. At the end of Round 1, New York could snag a cornerback like Roger McCreary. Two positional needs filled and an elite weapon added, that’s an ideal outcome.