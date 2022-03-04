Las Vegas Raiders reportedly could pull off Davante Adams sign-and-trade

The Las Vegas Raiders will head into NFL free agency knowing Davante Adams is unlikely to hit the open market. Fortunately for quarterback Derek Carr and coach Josh McDaniels, there might still be a way to land the All-Pro receiver.

Reuniting Adams and Carr remains atop the Raiders’ offseason wishlist. The duo starred at Fresno State, forming one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems at the collegiate level during their era. With Adams looking to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, Las Vegas seems like the perfect landing spot.

Davante Adams college stats: 3,031 receiving yards, 38 touchdowns in 26 games

The Green Bay Packers want to keep Adams and will likely franchise tag him, costing $20-plus million guaranteed. Viewed as the best wide receiver in the NFL, he is viewed as an essential element for a potential Aaron Rodgers return. If the back-to-back MVP retires or asks for a trade, the door is open.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports the buzz at the NFL Combine is Green Bay would trade Adams to Las Vegas if Rodgers doesn’t come back. Once a deal goes through, the Raiders would focus on a long-term deal for Adams.

Davante Adams stats (2020-’21): 2,927 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns in 30 games

If the Packers allowed Adams to walk in free agency, they would receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, a sign-and-trade this offseason could net them a first-round pick –at minimum a Round 2 selection – in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders will be anxiously waiting for Rodgers’ decision, hoping he ends his tenure with the Packers. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, many expect the All-Pro quarterback to play for Green Bay in 2022.