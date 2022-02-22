No recent Davante Adams contract talks with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams’ future with the team remains up in the air. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher is slated to become a free agent next month with the high probability that Green Bay places the dreaded franchise tag tender on him.

The backdrop here is Aaron Rodgers’ questionable future with the Packers and the fact that the two-time reigning NFL MVP indicated on Tuesday he has not made a decision.

On that note, a report also came out Tuesday suggesting that Adams has not discussed a new contract with the Packers since their season came to an end against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on January 22.

“If QB Aaron Rodgers is waiting for a Davante Adams deal to get done before making a decision, he’ll be waiting a bit. There have been no discussions between the Packers and Adams since the season ended, a source said. Team has until March 8 to decide whether to use franchise tag.” Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Rodgers had previously said that he’d make a decision about whether to return to the Packers, demand a trade or retire once NFL teams can start placing the franchise tag on players. That came on Tuesday.

Related: 5 NFL players likely set to receive the franchise tag

Davante Adams likely to get franchise tag from the Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

While Adams himself has been quiet on this front since some cryptic in-season social media posts, Rodgers did indicate that his top pass-catcher doesn’t want the franchise tag placed on him. That would earn the 29-year-old wide receiver roughly $19 million for the 2022 season — far below his actual value.

Davante Adams stats (2021): 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 11 TD, 73% catch rate

This performance comes after Adams tallied 115 catches for 1,374 yards with a league-leading 18 touchdowns back in 2020. Needless to say, he’s among the most-productive receivers in the NFL. He also wants to cash in on a long-term deal while the Fresno State product is still in his prime. With the wide receiver market continuing to reset itself, no one can blame Davante Adams for this.

Related: Davante Adams and top 2022 NFL free agents

NFL wide receiver contracts

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 2 years, $54.5 million ($27.25 million average)

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans: 3 years, $66 million ($22 million average)

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 years, $80.1 million ($20.03 million average)

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: 5 years, $100 million ($20 million average)

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: 5 years, $96.25 million ($19.25 million average)

Objectively, Adams’ recent performance should place him second in line behind Hopkins in terms of average annual salary. His $19 million salary under the franchise tag would be way below market value.

Related: 2022 NFL mock draft

What’s Davante Adams’ next move?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Typically, agents and teams get together during the NFL Scouting Combine to talk contracts. Said combine starts on March 1 this year.

The expectation is that Adams’ agent over at Sun West Sports, Frank Bauer, will sit down with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst during the annual event in Indianapolis.

If no progress is made on that front, the Packers would then have about a week to place the tag on Adams. It would be a foregone conclusion.

The ball would then be in Adams’ court. He’d either sign the franchise tag tender, holdout into training camp or request a trade. Depending on Rodgers’ situation, that last scenario would then seem to be the likeliest. It’s been bandied about a whole lot in the past several months.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors