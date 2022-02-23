4 ideal Jordan Love trade scenarios from the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has thrown all of 62 regular-season passes since the Green Bay Packers selected him No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Perhaps more known for his role in Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness in Green Bay, there’s now some talk that the 6-foot-4 signal caller could be traded this offseason. In short, the Packers don’t envision Love being the future heir-apparent to Rodgers.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported recently that the Packers don’t believe in Love and can expect a late Day 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if they attempt to move the Utah State product.

If that is indeed the case, there’s no reason to believe that multiple teams won’t take a chance on trying to resurrect Love’s fledgling career. Here’s a look at four ideal destinations.

Tennessee Titans take a chance on Jordan Love

Despite his terrible postseason performance, veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill is set to return to the Titans for a fourth season. There’s a chance Tennessee exhausts a first-round pick on a quarterback of the future. But given the weak nature of that position in the 2022 NFL Draft and the fact that Tennessee is in win-now mode, it really doesn’t make much sense.

Buying low on Love would work well for Tennessee. It could potentially land him for a late-round pick and change. Why not see what the youngster has to offer in the preseason with Tannehill not needing many summer-time reps?

Kansas City Chiefs bring on a project

What better player for Love to learn from than Patrick Mahomes? Realistically, he’d be a better tutor than Aaron Rodgers. It’s also not like Kansas City has a legitimate backup plan to Mahomes should the quarterback go down to injury. Chad Henne is nothing to write home about and is slated to become a free agent.

Jordan Love contract: 4 years, $12.38 million (team option for 2024 season)

Love’s cheap contract coupled with the fact that he has two more years of team control would be enticing to the Chiefs. Should he show out in the preseason or fill in for Mahomes, Kansas City could then flip the youngster for a better draft pick moving forward.

Denver Broncos bring on Jordan Love for depth

This isn’t the quarterback Denver fans want to acquire from the Packers. We already know that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett is pushing hard for the Broncos to pull off a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers. The two obviously have a relationship dating back to their days together with Green Bay.

However, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Rodgers will request a trade from Green Bay. The two-time reigning NFL MVP has yet to make a decision in that regard.

Jordan Love stats (2021): 58% completion, 411 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

While adding Love to the mix wouldn’t fix Denver’s quarterback issues it would give the team a project signal caller after the failed Drew Lock experiment. This move would be in addition to acquiring a starter-caliber quarterback to replace Teddy Bridgewater. It would also come on the cheap.

Carolina Panthers take a chance on another struggling quarterback

It was just last offseason that Carolina paid a premium to acquire Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. That decision did not go too well for general manager Scott Fitterer and Co. With head coach Matt Rhule firmly on the hot seat, Carolina is in desperation mode to add a quarterback. That includes kicking the tires on Deshaun Watson.

Should this not come to fruition and with Darnold’s hefty price tag for next season, the Panthers’ best bet might me to find him some competition for the starting job. It would be one last-ditch effort for Rhule and Fitterer to salvage their careers in Carolina.

