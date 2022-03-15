Aaron Rodgers signs three-year, $150M extension with Packers

After plenty of drama, Aaron Rodgers is finally ready to sign on the dotted line. Although today’s news isn’t really news, the four-time MVP has been expected to re-up with the Green Bay Packers, but now we have the financial details, instead of rumors.

Initially, it had leaked that Rodgers was set to earn a new four-year, $200 million contract to stick around with the Packers, but the quarterback later backtracked on those erroneous reports.

Aaron Rodgers still set to earn $50 per season

To be fair, the contract Aaron Rodgers actually signed isn’t all that different than the numbers that had been previously reported, with one fairly insignificant change. Instead of it being a four-year deal, it’s a three-year, $150 million contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work. https://t.co/VlnbubjPnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

He still gets a ridiculous $50 million per season to stay in Green Bay, yet the contract does help their 2022 cap number. Instead of counting $46.7 million against the cap, Rodgers will hold a $28.5 million cap number this season.

Aaron Rodgers contract in 2022: $28.5M in year one

$31.6M in 2023

$40.7M in 2024

We knew all along that a Rodgers extension would come quickly, it’s how the Packers will get under the salary cap by Wednesday’s deadline, so this news comes as no surprise.

Now the Packers can continue working on assembling the roster around him, in pursuit of his second Super Bowl ring. They’ve already been able to retain De’Vondre Campbell, now they need to work out an extension with Davante Adams as well.

We’ll see what other moves general manager Brian Gutekunst has up his sleeves, but obviously holding onto Rodgers opens up a can of worms, in which they should be able to attract other talent to Green Bay.

