Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins: 5 players to watch, including Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins as they close up shop on Sunday’s NFL’s Week 7 slate. These teams were seemingly headed in different directions a few short weeks ago with Miami boasting a 3-0 record and the Steelers in the initial stages of a four-game losing streak.

While Pittsburgh is seemingly in the midst of a transition season, the Dolphins still have playoff hopes despite a current three-game losing streak. That starts with the return of Tua Tagovailoa from injury and what can be a dynamic offense. Below, we check in on five players to watch during this “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Chase Claypool likely to be featured by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Numerous reports indicate that Pittsburgh is willing to list on Claypool ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. In fact, the Green Bay Packers have been linked big time to the former second-round pick from Notre Dame. For good reason. We’re talking about a still-young 24-year-old pass-catcher who put up north of 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

We’re not 100% sure why first-year general manager Omar Khan is looking to move a young player who is under team control and could help expedite this retool process. But it makes perfect sense for Pittsburgh to showcase his talents against Miami. Through six games, Claypool has caught 23-of-36 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Gesicki’s last game with the Miami Dolphins?

Noticing a theme here? With roughly a week to go before the NFL trade deadline, talk on this front has picked up big time. That was magnified by the Christian McCaffrey blockbuster last week. Another big-name player taking part in Sunday night’s action that could be dealt is this former Penn State star.

Gesicki is currently playing under the franchise tag. He also has not been a great fit in Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme with just 15 receptions for 170 yards in six games. With that said, he is coming off a six-catch performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week and was among the most-productive pass-catching tight ends over the past two seasons (126 receptions, 1,483 yards). It make sense for Miami to give him more play against Pittsburgh Sunday night.

Alex Highsmith’s continued brilliance for the Pittsburgh Steelers

With T.J. Watt still sidelined to injury, Highsmith has already recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks through six games. The former third-round pick from Charlotte has also racked up nine QB hits, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Getting pressure on Tua is going to be huge in this one, especially with Pittsburgh’s secondary still banged up and the Dolphins duo of receivers in that of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle dominating this season.

Whether it’s Terron Armstead or backup left tackle Greg Little, it’s going to be key for Highsmith to do his thing in this one. Another solid performance from Highsmith would also up the ante for Pittsburgh to sign him to a lucrative contract extension heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Miami Dolphins

By now, you already know about the situation involving Tua. He initially suffered a head injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. A few days later, and Tagovailoa went down with another ugly-looking head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. This forced the NFL to change its concussion protocols. It also forced Tua out for the next two games, both Dolphins losses.

“It’s been a process, that’s for sure. Having to deal with the interviews with the NFL and NFLPA, and then having to go see doctors outside with second opinions, a lot of it has been pretty stressful, but all of it is done for player safety, and I’m glad that I got to go through those things to understand more of the deals of concussions and the facts, long-term, short-term things like that.” Tua Tagovailoa on the process of returning to live-game action

Prior to the injury, Tua was an early-season NFL MVP candidate. He had accounted for 1,035 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in three-plus games. Miami is in desperate need of a win here. What we see from the former first-round pick under center will be telling.

Kenny Pickett strives for success with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett joined Tua in being sidelined with a head injury during the team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Unlike his counterpart, the rookie first-round pick was cleared in relatively short order. Despite Mitch Trubisky leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over Tampa in Pickett’s stead, the first-year quarterback will be on the field Sunday evening.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows full well that a lot will be place on Pickett as Pittsburgh looks to start a winning streak and remain relevant in the AFC.

“There’s really just not a lot to talk about. We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. And we’re not going to flip the script now.” Pittsburgh Steelers’ Tomlin on what he expects from the QB position

In limited actino this season, Pickett is completing 66% of his passes with one touchdown and four interceptions. However, he does have two rushing touchdowns. He’s certainly someone to watch come Sunday night in South Beach.