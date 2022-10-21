Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of concussion protocol

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace have all been released from concussion protocol, the team said Friday.

All three were full participants in practice Thursday and will be available Sunday night when the Steelers (2-4) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-3).

The 24-year-old Pickett, who replaced Mitch Trubisky as the starter in a Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, sustained a concussion on Sunday in the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before his departure, the rookie completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Trubisky was 9-of-12 passing for 144 yards and one touchdown in relief, but coach Mike Tomlin said this week the starting job would be Pickett’s upon his return.

“There’s really just not a lot to talk about. We’re going to be somewhat steady,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. And we’re not going to flip the script now.”

Freiermuth and Wallace both missed the Tampa Bay game.

“Having Pat back adds us another really viable weapon they have to be aware of. How they handle covering him will dictate where the ball should go and who it should go to,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said of the tight end. “The more weapons we have out there the better. We’ve got good weapons. But having Pat back is awesome.”

Freiermuth, 23, has 20 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown in five games (four starts).

Wallace, 27, is in his first season in Pittsburgh after four with the Bills. He has 13 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed in five games (two starts).

