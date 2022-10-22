Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have high asking price for Chase Claypool trade before Nov. 1 deadline

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is among the most talked about players heading into the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1. If another NFL team wants to pry him away from Pittsburgh, though, it’s reportedly going to come at a staggering cost.

Claypool, the 49th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is viewed as one of the best players likely to be made available at the trade deadline. With the Steelers unlikely to contend in 2022 and the receiving tandem of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool locked in long-term, Claypool is expendable for Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-4 wideout played a relatively minor role through the first four games of the 2022 season. He drew just 20 targets, turning them into 11 receptions for 79 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. However, he saw a season-high nine targets in Week 5 – five receptions for 50 receiving yards – then came through in the clutch in a Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished with a season-best 96 receiving yards.

Whether the Steelers are showcasing Claypool or he is simply settling in amid the constant fluctuation at quarterback, the Notre Dame alum is made available when NFL teams call Pittsburgh. The Green Bay Packers have been mentioned as one team with plenty of interest in Claypool, but the cost to acquire him might be out of their price range.

Chase Claypool stats (2022): 23 receptions, 225 receiving yards 9.8 yards per catch

An NFL executive told Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated that Pittsburgh could be looking for a package similar to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. It could be even more costly, with the league executive indicating the Steelers might push for two second-round picks along with third- and fifth-round selections.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Chase Claypool?

In some respects, it’s understandable why the Steelers are starting at such a high price point. Claypool’s size, athleticism and contract all make him an attractive option for receiver-needy teams. With an Odell Beckham Jr. return unlikely until late November, at the earliest, clubs who need immediate help have to look elsewhere.

Chase Claypool contract: $1.8 million cap hit (2022), $2.105 million cap hit (2023)

With that said, it’s unlikely any general manager is willing to approach that asking price. In his last 21 games, Claypool has combined for just 1,085 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 141 targets. Pittsburgh’s stagnant passing offense has hurt Claypool’s trade value and the organization likely isn’t going to get the premium cost it is reportedly setting.

Deadlines spur action and with so many teams competing for a pass-catcher who can make an impact, someone will make a play for Claypool. If a deal is going to happen, though, that club will be parting with at least a few Day 2 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.