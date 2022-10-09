Odell Beckham Jr ‘targeting’ return in mid-November, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills among teams interested

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on a return with some of the best teams in the NFL already lining themselves up to convince the star wide receiver why he should sign with them and make an impact as he did for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Beckham Jr. went down with a knee injury before halftime of Super Bowl LVI, suffering a torn ACL for the second time in his NFL career. If not for the devastating injury, the Pro Bowl wideout likely wins Super Bowl MVP and becomes one of the top NFL free agents in 2022. Instead, he has spent months working his way back from knee surgery.

Odell Beckham Jr stats (Los Angeles Rams): 27 receptions, 305 receiving yards, five touchdowns in seven games

Released by the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 5 in 2021, Beckham Jr. listened to offers from the Rams, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and other top Super Bowl contenders. He ultimately went to Los Angeles and returned to form as an outstanding offensive weapon, becoming an integral part of their passing attack.

Even after the ACL tear, multiple NFL teams wanted to sign Beckham Jr. this offseason. However, the 29-year-old wideout chose to wait until he received full clearance to play, allowing him to sign a contract when he is healthy to maximize the potential earnings of his next deal.

As he works his way back, Beckham Jr. has flirted with multiple teams with plenty of rumors about his next landing spot. He visited friends on the New York Giants, expressed a desire to play with Aaron Rodgers and remains in close contact with Buffalo Bills’ star Von Miller. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also notes that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been discussed as potential destinations.

With a long list of suitors prepared to pursue the 5-foot-11 wideout, everyone is waiting for him to receive the green light to return to football.

Odell Beckham Jr return expected in middle of November

According to NFL Network, Beckham Jr. is reportedly targeting a return to the field in the middle of November. While it rules out the possibility of him signing with a team in the next few weeks, it sets the stage for a bidding war that will maximize his value.

Odell Beckham Jr career stats: 883 receptions, 7,367 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1 and top contenders are all looking for a difference-maker. Even if one becomes available via trade, many clubs will either not want to sacrifice draft picks or simply come up short at the negotiating table. It all creates leverage for Beckham Jr., who can spark a bidding war from teams who are in desperate need of a big-play threat.

Recently cleared for non-contact work, Beckham Jr’s knee is reportedly feeling even better than it did when he joined the Rams. While there are still risks coming off a torn ACL, the information should provide clubs with optimism about how effective he will be when he returns to the field.

As for the potential asking price, Rapoport notes that money and contract length could be a factor. Salaries are skyrocketing in the NFL with the highest-paid wide receivers making far more than they did in 2021. In addition, the reporting hints that Beckham Jr. wants a two-year contract instead of a prove-it deal for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

While we are still weeks away from Beckham Jr. choosing his next team, he could have one of the biggest impacts on the remainder of the regular season and playoffs once he is back on the field.

