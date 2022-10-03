Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just 18.8 points per game entering Week 5. While the unit will likely make small improvements on its own, free agent Odell Beckham Jr. seems to believe he could help fix the problems in Green Bay.

Despite being near the top of the NFL power rankings, there are reasons to be concerned about the Packers. Justis Mosqueda of acmepackingcompany.com found NFL teams that scored 75 points or fewer through their first four games in the last decade only had a .406 winning percentage after Week 4 and only 9-of-72 teams made the playoffs.

Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots did little to erase concerns with the offense. Rodgers struggled in the first half before turning things around. At times he looked like the four-time NFL MVP, hitting rookie Romeo Doubs for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter that the rookie dropped as he went to the ground.

Still recovering from a torn ACL, Beckham Jr. watched the Patriots vs Packers game and saw Rodgers’ precision-passing in the second half and the game-winning drive to beat New England.

AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

When SNY personality Chris Williamson mentioned the damage Rodgers and Beckham Jr. could do together in Green Bay, the star wide receiver strongly backed the thinking.

“Who u tellin. That’s a different breed right there” Odell Beckham Jr on the damage he could do with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers came close to signing Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns late in the 2021 season. Ultimately, the Los Angeles Rams won the battle and it made all the difference. Beckham Jr. looked outstanding in Los Angeles, becoming an integral part of the Rams’ offense and exploding in the playoffs.

Odell Beckham Jr stats (Los Angeles Rams): 27 receptions, 305 receiving yards, five touchdowns in seven games

Unfortunately, the second torn ACL in his NFL career devastated his market in free agency. Now, the veteran wideout is waiting until he is fully healthy before signing with his next NFL team.

Beckham Jr. will certainly want to sign with a Super Bowl contender and teaming up with Rodgers would provide that. The Packers’ offense could also be an ideal fit for him with the No. 1 receiver role up for grabs. Beckham Jr. could become the go-to target for Rodgers, becoming the player Matt LaFleur schemes up ways to get the football in Beckham Jr’s hands.

When the 29-year-ols is cleared to play, likely in November, there will be plenty of NFL teams interested in signing him. Ultimately, it might come down to a bidding war between the Packers, Rams and Buffalo Bills.

If Green Bay is truly committed to its win-now approach, landing Beckham Jr. might be the only way to fix an offense that is off to a historically bad start this season.