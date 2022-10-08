Odell Beckham, Jr. confirms 5 preferred destinations and they include the Rams, Bills, and Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much-coveted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. seemingly confirmed a list of the teams he would like to sign with recently, and it includes many of the top teams in the NFL.

Despite being sidelined with the second ACL tear of his career, Beckham, Jr. is a player many teams around the league are keeping an eye on. As of now, the eight-year veteran is not expected back until well into the second half of the season. However, if healthy, he is seen by many as the sort of talent that could make a major impact in a run to the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl. Much like he did for the Los Angeles Rams last season when he joined the team in November.

Over the last few months, he has been linked to several teams. Including the Buffalo Bills, the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys, and most recently his former team the New York Giants. However, there has still been no concrete indication of which teams the three-time Pro Bowler would most like to play for. That is until this week.

Related: New York Giants leaving door open for Odell Beckham Jr. reunion in 2022

On Thursday, ESPN NFL analyst, and league veteran, Marcus Spears tweeted his hopes that “OBJ” signs with his favorite time, the Cowboys. Well, Beckham, Jr. actually responded to the tweet and neither confirmed nor denied his interest in going to Dallas. However, he did ask Spears, “Take ur team away talk to me!!! Gimme 5 teams.”

Odell Beckham, Jr. confirms interest in playing for Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Spears then listed off the Rams, Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens as possible landing spots and good fits for the 29-year-old. In response, Beckham, Jr. kept it simple in pretty much admitting he agreed with every team suggestion when he said in a reply, “we see eye to eye,” and included a smile emoji.

The Rams, Bills, Chiefs, and Packers have all been speculated about often as places the wide receiver could head to, and there have been recent public flirtations between Beckham, Jr., and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the Ravens are one team that hasn’t been linked to the receiver much, and would actually make a lot of sense.

The teams in most need of a player like Beckham, Jr. are the Packers, Chiefs, and Ravens. Organizations bouncing back from losing a Pro Bowl receiver or who has lacked one for years. Green Bay has the most available salary cap space (via Spotrac) of all the teams mentioned above.