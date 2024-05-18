Hall-of-fame coach bashes Los Angeles Lakers top stars while offering ‘free advice’ for head coach search

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

While giving the Los Angeles Lakers some “free advice” for their head coach search a Hall-of-Fame head coach took some major shots at the team’s top two stars.

This is going to be a pivotal next few weeks for the Lakers. After being quickly ousted in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs the organization took the bold step of firing head coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons leading the team. The decision comes after only giving Frank Vogel three seasons in the job despite winning a championship in 2020.

Furthermore, before that Luke Walton was only given three years in the role, and team great Byron Scott got the hook following two losing seasons. With Lebron James’ career window closing fast, the organization not only must find a new head coach who can maximize that time but also take them far into the future once the league legend retires.

The Los Angeles Lakers front office will really have to thread the needle in what will be a huge decision. Because of the gravity of the choice, Hall-of-Fame head coach George Karl recently offered the organization some advice in a post on X, formerly Twitter. However, in doing so he took a bit of a shot at top stars James and Anthony Davis.

“I’ll give the Lakers coaching search committee free advice today — LeBron isn’t a superstar anymore and AD will never be one,” Karl wrote. “Now be sure to use those Truths when evaluating candidates and you might select someone you keep for longer than two seasons!”

There is some truth to what he said about James. At 39, he is only getting worse, but his worse was still an All-Star for the 20th time in 2023-24. Davis is a nine-time All-Star, was again this past season, and played in 76 games. However, at 31 and with a long injury history there is reason to worry about his health every season going forward.

Former player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick is seen as one of the early favorites to land the much-coveted role after upcoming interviews.