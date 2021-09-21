NFL picks against the spread: Week 3 to provide some surprises

NFL picks against the spread. Week 3 edition. There’s been some pretty big betting upsets through the first two weeks of the regular season. No one expected the Dallas Cowboys to go tit-for-tat with Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That ended up being a close game.

Heading into Week 3 of the season, there’s some NFL picks from Vegas oddsmakers that don’t necessarily make a lot of sense. Below, we provide you with the spreads for each game as well as our best bets for the 16-game slate.

NFL picks against the spread: Best Week 3 bets

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles gave up 237 total yards of offense to Cowboys’ running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard a week ago. They also got to quarterback Dak Prescott for just four hits throughout the game. This, despite the fact that right tackle La’el Collins was not playing for Dallas.

What’s the moral of the story here? As we’ve seen throughout the first two weeks of the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense remains elite. Even following their Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Andy Reid and Co. are averaging 34 points per game. Mahomes is averaging 340 passing yards and three touchdowns per game.

As for the Chargers, Mahomes is 4-1 in his career against the team and has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. It’s hard to envision Los Angeles being able to keep this game to within a touchdown given that Mahomes is also 18-4 in his career at home and has tallied 56 total touchdowns in those 22 outings.

NFL picks: Chiefs 35, Chargers 24

Minnesota Vikings (+1.0) over Seattle Seahawks

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

An 0-2 record. Two late-game losses. Two games that the Vikings should have won. Longtime head coach Mike Zimmer is firmly on the hot seat with a playoff mandate. A loss here would pretty much spell the end of his career in the Twin Cities. Talk about a must win for the home team.

That’s the backdrop with Minnesota finding itself as two-point home underdogs. We’re also just not buying it. Last week saw the Seahawks blow a 15-point halftime lead against the Tennessee Titans at home, only to lose in overtime. Two-time reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry went off big time. As for the Vikings, their offense was clicking against Arizona with Dalvin Cook tallying 148 total yards. We’re talking about two of the best running backs in the NFL.

The Seahawks are always a different team on the road. In fact, Russell Wilson is just 16 games over .500 away from the Pacific Northwest throughout his career compared to 40 games over .500 at home. Kirk Cousins’ splits are similar in Minnesota. He’s 14-9 in his career at U.S. Bank Stadium compared to 11-14-1 on the road. You can do the math from here.

NFL picks: Vikings 31, Seahawks 27

Arizona Cardinals (-7.0) over Jacksonville Jaguars

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Even playing in Duval, we have absolutely no idea how the Cardinals are a mere touchdown favorites in this one. What we’ve seen from Kyler Murray through two games ins insane. The former No. 1 pick has tallied 740 yards and nine touchdowns en route to leading the Cards to an average of 36 points per game.

Things couldn’t be any more different for Urban Meyer and the Jags. Dating back to last season, this team has lost 17 consecutive games. Rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has been downright atrocious in two games, completing just 50% of his passes with four touchdowns against five interceptions.

Jacksonville ranks 28th in scoring offense and has yielded the seventh-most points in the NFL. It has turned the ball over five times while failing to record a single takeaway in two games. Forget a touchdown point spread, expect Arizona to win by two or three scores here.