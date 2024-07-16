How To Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball in 2024

Credit: Steve Heaslip /Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Olympic beach volleyball made its debut at the Barcelona Games in 1992 as a demonstration event. It was officially added to the Olympic schedule in 1996 in Atlanta, where the United States men and Brazilian women took home gold medals. Fun fact – the United States has medaled at each edition of the Games with legends of the sport like Karch Kiraly, Phil Dalhausser, Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and April Ross.

In Tokyo, Anders Mol and Christian Sørum from Norway stood atop the men’s podium. Alix Klineman and April Ross from the United States won gold on the women’s side. Now, a mix of veterans and emerging talent will descend upon Paris this summer, hoping to claim victory for their country. Find out how you can follow all the beach volleyball action at the Olympics with top live TV streaming services.

Where to watch Olympic Beach Volleyball

NBCUniversal has landed exclusive media rights to the Olympic Games’ United States broadcast through 2032. Coverage extends across NBC’s family of networks and platforms, including the streaming service Peacock. Olympic volleyball coverage will air on USA Network and E! which are available on live TV streaming services DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $11.99

$11.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

NBCUniversal has exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games in the U.S. through 2032, making its streaming service, Peacock, a central hub for coverage. Peacock will offer live streaming of all 39 Olympic events, including the opening and closing ceremonies and special exclusive events. Subscribers can also enjoy documentaries, full-length event replays, and dedicated 24/7 Olympic channels.

In addition to the Olympics, Peacock is the go-to platform for English Premier League soccer in the U.S. Wrestling fans are in for a treat too, with premium events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble available. Plus, Peacock features WWE favorites like “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT,” along with a vast library of wrestling documentaries and shows.

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the leading live TV streaming services, especially for sports fans. You don’t need to go beyond the base-level Entertainment plan for Olympic volleyball coverage. NBC, USA Network, and E! are both part of the package, along with ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS, and TNT and local channels including ABC, CBS, and Fox.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you can record as many shows as you want in case you miss any of the live broadcasts, thanks to unlimited DVR storage. However, there is a slight catch: Recordings can only be stored for up to nine months. DIRECTV STREAM generously offers unlimited streams at home and three out-of-home streams.

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Since its debut in 2015, Fubo has been a hit with sports fans. Initially focused on soccer, this sports streaming service has grown to offer a broad selection of channels covering both professional and college sports. Fubo’s Pro plan features NBC, USA Network, and E! for Olympic volleyball coverage. Subscribers also get access to beIN SPORTS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, and NFL Network.

One of the coolest features of all Fubo plans is the inclusion of regional sports networks. However, a regional sports fee between $11 and $15 applies based on your location. Fubo recently leveled up its service by switching from 1,000 hours of DVR storage to unlimited capacity. Plus, recordings never expire, ensuring you can keep your favorite sports moments for as long as you like.

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV offers undeniably exceptional value with its extensive package. Combining over 95 live TV channels with an impressive on-demand library, it also includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This means subscribers get a mix of entertainment and sports content, from Disney classics and Marvel movies to comprehensive UFC coverage and renowned “30 for 30” documentaries.

The channel selection features locals, USA Network, E!, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network. Hulu + Live TV also boasts unlimited DVR storage and allows, albeit limited, two simultaneous home streams. Overall, it still provides a versatile and comprehensive viewing experience.

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 40+

Sling TV is an excellent choice for budget-conscious viewers. Sling TV’s base plans—Orange and Blue— offer affordable access to live TV. While the two plans share some channels, they also have unique options. For Olympic volleyball coverage, the Blue plan is necessary as it includes USA Network and E!. Alternatively, you can combine both with the Orange & Blue plan.

Sling TV offers 50-hour DVR storage in contrast to services like Hulu and YouTube TV, which offer unlimited DVR storage. However, considering its lower price, Sling TV remains a strong contender in the live TV streaming market.

Watch Olympic Beach Volleyball on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels, including sports faves FS2, Big Ten Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, ACC Network, CBS, ESPNU, NBC, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, SEC Network, NBA TV, FS1, ESPNEWS, and USA Network and E! for Olympic volleyball broadcasts.

YouTube TV subscribers benefit from three simultaneous streams, a slight edge over competitors like Hulu, which offers only two. Additionally, YouTube TV provides up to six personal accounts with customized recommendations and unlimited DVR storage, making it a user-friendly choice for streaming live TV.

Olympic Beach Volleyball Schedule 2024

Olympic volleyball coverage starts on July 27, 2024. You can find the full schedule on Olympics.com.

FAQ

How do players get into the Olympics for beach volleyball?

Beach volleyball participants were chosen for the 2024 Paris Olympics based on their results in FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) tournaments held from January 1, 2023, to June 10, 2024. This year, 24 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams will compete with a total of 48 athletes each.

Is beach volleyball an Olympic sport?

Beach volleyball has been an official Olympic sport since 1996. The United States is the only country to medal at every edition of the Games.

Where is the 2024 Olympics schedule?

Olympic volleyball is slated to run from July 27th to August 10th. The entire schedule is available on Olympics.com.