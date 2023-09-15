How to Watch Colorado Football: Best Options in 2023

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season marks the end of an era for the University of Colorado. As the school finishes its tenure in the Pac-12 Conference and looks ahead toward its new era in the Big 12, expectations are mixed for its football program. The Buffaloes finished with only one win under coach Deion Sanders in 2022, but many experts see them trending in the right direction for their final year of Pac-12 play.

Whatever the outcome, die-hard Buffaloes fans won’t want to miss a moment of the 2023 campaign. Here’s a look at where you’ll find Colorado football on TV in 2023, along with live TV streaming services that carries those channels.

Where to watch Colorado football

The Pac-12 doesn’t currently have a major broadcast agreement, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find Colorado football matchups on TV in 2023. As usual, a few games will air on Pac-12 Network, while several contests will be broadcast on national networks. If past seasons are any indication, fans would watch out for games on CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and FS1, but there is always a chance you’ll see ABC, NBC, or CBS Sports Network airing a game here and there.

The good news for cord-cutting Buffaloes fans is that every live TV streaming service offers most or all of these channels. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on all the major players.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPNU ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Pac-12 Network ✓ ✓

How to watch Colorado football with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV has been a big player in the satellite TV market for decades, but its streaming offshoot has positioned it as a top competitor in the streaming wars in recent years. Offering a cable-like interface with a similar user experience and channel packages to its satellite service, DIRECTV STREAM makes an easy transition for cord-cutters.

You can choose from four DIRECTV STREAM plans featuring anywhere from 75 to over 150 channels and prices ranging from $74.99 to $154.99 a month. For viewers who want a good mix of national and regional sports with other entertainment, the Choice plan offers the best value on the dollar.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited at home Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited at home Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited at home Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited at home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

In general, DIRECTV STREAM is one of our top picks for sports streaming services. With the Choice plan or higher, you’ll get most of the big sports networks, including all but two channels that may feature Colorado football games in 2023. To get CBS Sports Network, you’ll need to upgrade to the Ultimate plan for $109.99 a month. Unfortunately for Buffaloes fans, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer the Pac-12 Network.

Even with those gaps, however, DIRECTV STREAM offers plenty of national and regional sports coverage to satisfy a lot of viewers. You’ll pay a little more than you might on some competitors, but you may find that DIRECTV’s channel lineup and user experience are worth it.

How to watch Colorado football with Fubo

Fubo is the only streaming service that offers every channel where you might find Colorado football in 2023. But it’s far more than just a sports streaming service.

With Fubo’s Pro plan, which starts at $74.99 a month plus a regional sports fee of $10.99 a month, you’ll have more than 170 channels, including some of the most popular sports networks, entertainment channels, and family programming available. There are also plenty of options to upgrade your plan or customize it with add-ons to get the most out of your subscription.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 174 10 Yes Elite $84.99 250 10 Yes Ultimate $99.99 293 10 Yes

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

Although there’s a lot more to Fubo than live sports, it still stands out as the streaming platform’s primary focus. Pro plan subscribers get significantly more sports coverage for their money than they’ll find with any other provider. The basic plan includes local channels, regional sports networks (RSNs), big names like ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1, and many networks not typically included in base plans, from FS2 to beIN Sports.

As noted, Fubo is the only service that offers every channel with Colorado football games in 2023. Buffaloes fans will probably want to upgrade their plan to ensure they can watch every matchup. The Pro plan doesn’t include ESPNU or the Pac-12 Network, so you can upgrade to the Elite plan for an extra $10 per month or opt to add Fubo Extra for $7.99 a month or Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $10.99 a month to get these channels.

How to watch Colorado football with Hulu + Live TV

One of the biggest challenges of the streaming era is figuring out how many subscriptions you’ll need to string together to get everything you need. With Hulu + Live TV, however, you may just find almost everything you need in one place.

You’ll be able to watch a lot of Colorado games here, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. For $69.99 a month, you’ll get more than 90 channels, live sports on ESPN Plus, and thousands of hours of on-demand programming on Hulu and Disney Plus. No other streaming service offers that much in one package — and you can even max out your plan further with add-ons for more channels or premium subscription services like Max or SHOWTIME.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus1 $69.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus2 $82.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus3 $74.99 90+ 2 No Live TV Only $68.99 90+ 2 No 1With ads

2Hulu and Disney Plus – No ads, ESPN Plus – With ads

3Hulu and ESPN Plus – With ads, Disney Plus – No ads

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Cord-cutters who want live sports will be pleasantly surprised with the selection on Hulu + Live TV. Besides staples like ESPN, CBS Sports Network, FS1, NFL Network, and ESPN2, you’ll get access to tons of college sports on channels like ESPNU, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and ESPN Plus. The biggest void is Hulu’s lack of RSNs, which makes it difficult to keep up with your favorite local teams.

Buffaloes fans will also be able to watch many of their teams’ matchups for the 2023 season. However, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network. Since many Colorado games show on this station, this may be a deal-breaker for die-hard fans. Nonetheless, given just how much sports coverage Hulu has to offer along with its top-notch on-demand content, it’s worth a closer look, even if you won’t find every Buffaloes game here.

How to watch Colorado football with Sling TV

As a budget-friendly streaming service, Sling TV may not be top of mind for cord-cutters who want to get the most cable-like experience. However, it would be a mistake to overlook this curated, customizable option.

Subscribers can choose from three Sling TV plans. The two smaller plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue cost $40 a month and offer 32 and 40 channels, respectively. With the combined plan, Sling Orange & Blue, you’ll get all 46 channels for $55 a month. From there, Sling TV offers a range of add-ons to help you customize your plan even further.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Sling Blue $40 40 3 No Sling Orange $40 32 1 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 46 1–3 No

What sports offerings does Sling provide?

For sports fans, the biggest question about Sling TV will be whether local channels are available in their area. Although Sling doesn’t offer CBS or CBS Sports Network, you can get ABC, Fox, and NBC included in Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue if you live in select markets. Before you sign up for Sling, you’ll want to be sure these stations are available in your area or explore options for watching local channels over the air.

To maximize Buffaloes coverage, Colorado fans will want to opt for Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on. For $70 a month, this package will get you access to every station with Buffaloes football except for CBS networks. You’ll also get much more, including networks like ESPNEWS, MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. Unfortunately, Sling doesn’t offer RSNs, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to follow local broadcasts for teams in your area.

How to watch Colorado football with YouTube TV

Cord-cutters looking for live sports with plenty of other entertainment and news coverage shouldn’t overlook YouTube TV. This service offers one of the best channel mixes you can find today.

YouTube TV’s base plan costs $72.99 a month and features not only top sports channels but plenty of the most popular local channels and cable networks such as CNN, Cartoon Network, the Disney Channel, E!, TBS, TNT, and USA. The service also offers a huge selection of add-ons that will satisfy everyone in your household, from sports lovers to movie buffs.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 110+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

YouTube TV doesn’t offer quite as many live sports networks in its base plan as some competitors, but it still features a fan-friendly lineup of channels. You’ll be able to follow plenty of national and international events on ESPN, NBA TV, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, ACCN, and ESPNU. YouTube TV’s biggest knock is that you won’t find any RSNs available on the platform.

For Colorado fans, there’s a lot to like about YouTube TV. The base plan includes all the national networks carrying Buffaloes football, from CBS and ESPN to FS1 and ESPNU. However, Pac-12 Network is not available at all, either in the base plan or as an add-on. To decide if it’s worth the tradeoff, consider how important the rest of YouTube TV’s impressive channel mixup is for you.

Best Streaming Alternative: DISH

DISH is giving customers access to pro and major D1 college football games this season, for those who prefer a more traditional satellite TV service. You can also easily navigate to your favorite streaming apps including YouTube, Prime Video and ESPN Plus right from the DISH homescreen. Plus, if you’re a new customer, you’ll get the Multi-Sport Pack with Pac-12 Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more sports channels at no additional cost when you sign up for AT120 Plus plan or above, for a limited time.

Colorado football schedule 2023

The Buffaloes hit the gridiron to kick off their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Texas Christian University. See below for a full 12-game schedule for Colorado:

Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 12:00 p.m. Colorado vs. TCU (Fox)

Colorado vs. TCU (Fox) Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 12:00 p.m. Colorado vs. Nebraska (Fox)

Colorado vs. Nebraska (Fox) Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 10:00 p.m. Colorado State vs. Colorado (ESPN)

Colorado State vs. Colorado (ESPN) Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 3:30 p.m. Colorado vs. Oregon (ABC)

Colorado vs. Oregon (ABC) Saturday, Sept. 30 University of Southern California vs. Colorado

University of Southern California vs. Colorado Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado vs. Arizona State

Colorado vs. Arizona State Friday, Oct. 13 @ 10:00 p.m. Stanford vs. Colorado (ESPN)

Stanford vs. Colorado (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 28 Colorado vs. UCLA

Colorado vs. UCLA Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado

Oregon State vs. Colorado Saturday, Nov. 11 Colorado vs. Arizona

Colorado vs. Arizona Friday, Nov. 17 @ 10:30 p.m. Colorado vs. Washington State (FS1)

Colorado vs. Washington State (FS1) Saturday, Nov. 25 Colorado vs. Utah

*All game times are Eastern. Times and networks not listed are TBD.

FAQ

What app can I watch the Colorado game on?

Colorado football games are broadcast on a variety of networks, so you may be able to watch games from a few different apps. You can stream any available games in your streaming provider’s app, as well as select games through specific network apps from CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Pac-12 Network with a valid subscription to a streaming service or cable provider.

Does ESPN Plus have all college football games?

ESPN Plus streams quite a few college football games, but it doesn’t have rights to many of the biggest matchups. For those, you’ll need an antenna or subscription that gives you access to the big broadcast and cable networks.

Can I watch college football for free?

You can catch many college football matchups on broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. If you have an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV, you may be able to watch these channels for free.