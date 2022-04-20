5 ideal Deebo Samuel trade scenarios from the San Francisco 49ers

There’s now a good chance that a Deebo Samuel trade from the San Francisco 49ers will happen here soon. The All-Pro wide receiver requested to move on from the 49ers with the two sides mired on a contract stalemate.

For the 49ers, there’s nothing good that can come out of this outside of acquiring draft assets it gave up in the trade up for Trey Lance in last year’s NFL Draft. Samuel is the team’s best offensive player. It’s not necessarily close.

However, the dynamics of the wide receiver market around the NFL has changed big time. San Francisco’s need to extend All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa adds another layer to all of this.

If the 49ers are forced to trade Samuel, they’ll receive one of the largest packages for non-quarterback in modern NFL history. It will outpace what the Kansas City Chiefs acquired from the Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill earlier in the offseason.

With pretty much every NFL team expected to be in on a potential Deebo Samuel trade, we look at the five most ideal scenarios below.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Deebo Samuel trade to the Indianapolis Colts

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Colts get: Deebo Samuel

49ers get: Kwity Paye, two 2022 second-round picks, 2023 first-round pick

Indianapolis certainly is in the market for an upgrade a wide receiver. It boasts youngster Michael Pittman Jr. as the team’s only true starter-caliber player at this position. Fresh off acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan in a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Falcons, it’s clear that the Colts are in win-now mode.

Adding Samuel to the mix to go with Pittman Jr. and stud running back Jonathan Taylor would make the Colts’ offense pretty darn elite — rivaling the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

From San Francisco’s perspective, it picks up a high-upside young pass rusher in Paye to team up with Nick Bosa. The team also acquires three valuable early-round selections. If the 49ers are forced to pull off a Deebo Samuel trade, picking up draft compensation it lost in the trade up for Trey Lance last spring must be in the cards.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles NFL Draft trade scenarios

Deebo Samuel trade to the Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles get: Deebo Samuel

49ers get: Jalen Reagor, Landon Dickerson, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick

The interior of San Francisco’s offensive line remains a major question mark. Guard Laken Tomlinson departed for the New York Jets in free agency. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl center Alex Mack has not committed to returning to the team for a second season. Acquiring a player in Dickerson who can suit up at both guard and center would be seen as a win for the 49ers.

Meanwhile, they also pick up former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The wide receiver has not panned out in two seasons with the Eagles. But a change of scenery could do him well. Adding two early-round selections, including the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, would also enable general manager John Lynch and Co. to retool on the fly.

As for the Eagles, this specific trade would make them legit conference title contenders in the NFC. The idea of teaming Samuel up with electric young wide receiver DeVonta Smith would be seen as a major coup for general manager Howie Roseman. With two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts following a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia has the draft capital to offer up this type of bounty.

Related: Looking at a potential Deebo Samuel trade to the Patriots

Deebo Samuel trade to the New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots get: Deebo Samuel

49ers get: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first round pick, 2023 third-round pick

It’s been noted on a near never-ending loop that the Patriots are in the market for a big-name wide receiver. That includes Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf. Of the three, Samuel would be the biggest prize.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 total TD

New England has to go all in to get young quarterback Mac Jones a legit weapon on the outside. There’s just not a lot behind slot guy Jakobi Meyers. Samuel would change the dynamics in a big way for Bill Belichick and Co.

In lieu of demanding Meyers or acquiring former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, the 49ers pick up four draft picks for Samuel. It has to be seen as the going rate given what the Dolphins paid for Tyreek Hill and considering the fact that Samuel is younger than his fellow All-Pro wide receiver. This would enable GM John Lynch and Co. to retool on the fly.

Related: Highest paid players in the NFL

Deebo Samuel trade to the New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jets get: Deebo Samuel

49ers get: Elijah Moore, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

The connection is pretty obvous here. Second-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-20. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was also with the team during that very same span.

None of this takes into account New York’s flirtation with big-name wide receivers on the trade market. The team was the runner-up for Hill before he was traded to the division-rival Dolphins. Simply put, general manager Joe Douglas needs to get young quarterback Zach Wilson more weapons if the signal caller is to improve off an up-and-down rookie season.

In this particular Deebo Samuel trade, the 49ers pick up a young wide receiver in Elijah Moore who is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s system. The 2021 second-round pick hauled in 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He’d be a perfect fit with Brandon Aiyuk. Add in the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a future first-round pick, and the 49ers would be coming out of this trade looking as good as possible.

Related: What a Deebo Samuel trade to the Packers might look like

Deebo Samuel trade to the Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers get: Deebo Samuel

49ers get: Amari Rodgers, Elgton Jenkins, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick

Why would Green Bay pay this bounty for Samuel after trading Davante Adams for less? Well, it’s rather simple. First off, the Packers were willing to match the Raiders’ contract offer for Adams before being forced to trade the Pro Bowler. Secondly, Samuel is more than three years younger than Adams.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize how a Samuel pairing with Aaron Rodgers would look in Green Bay. It’d be nearly unstoppable.

The Packers would have to pay a premium to pry Samuel way from the team that defeated them in the NFL Playoffs a season ago. That includes Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who could play both right tackle and guard in San Francisco. The 49ers also add a young slot receiver in Rodgers as well as the two picks Green Bay acquired from Vegas for Adams. It’s a win-win.