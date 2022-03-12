3 ideal Philadelphia Eagles trade targets at wide receiver

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly lined up a Calvin Ridley trade before the Atlanta Falcons. While the Eagles certainly appreciate Atlanta doing the right thing, knowing a suspension was coming, it still leaves Philadelphia needing a wide receiver.

Two years after spending the 21st pick on Jalen Reagor – selected ahead of Justin Jefferson – it’s fair to say Howie Roseman regrets the pick. But there isn’t time to live in the past, the Eagles need to find a high-end weapon that can make this passing attack a lot better in the years ahead.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 mock draft

Amari Cooper is off the board and Davante Adams is staying with the Green Bay Packers. While there are some compelling targets in NFL free agency, swinging a trade might be the focus.

With that in mind, let’s examine three potential trade targets for the Philadelphia Eagles.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Seahawks trade DK Metcalf? For now, the answer is no. If the front office can’t swing a deal to land Deshaun Watson and heads into the season with an ugly quarterback situation, things might change. Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and NFL stars don’t take kindly to being hit with the franchise tag when they play on a team with a bad quarterback.

DK Metcalf stats: 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns

Metcalf is an outstanding vertical threat, capable of making plays 45-plus yards downfield. However, we’ve also seen he can snag contested catches and he’s a great red-zone target. The Eagles need a receiver capable of taking over a game, that’s Metcalf. If things don’t work out with Hurts, Metcalf and the Eagles’ offensive line would make this a dream landing spot for a top quarterback in 2023.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans, more so than any other NFL team, are in a complete rebuild. While they kept Brandin Cooks at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, there isn’t a long-term future in Houston. It’s only a matter of time until he is traded and the Eagles must be in line to acquire him.

Cooks does a lot of things for his signal-caller. Texans’ quarterbacks posted a 98.8 passer rating when they targeted Cooks last season, which is remarkable considering the passers were Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills. Cooks makes plays vertically (38.9% air yards share), attracts plenty of deep targets (24) and he can also take the short throw and rack up yards after the catch (312).

Putting him on the field with DeVonta Smith would fit into what Nick Sirianni wants his passing attack to look like with Hurts under center.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The moment Aaron Rodgers announced his return to Green Bay, it seems the Minnesota Vikings had a change of heart. Originally committed to building the best team around quarterback Kirk Cousins, suddenly there is a shift in focus with many around the NFL anticipating the Vikings shopping their veterans.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – QB questions for teams heading into free agency

Thielen is the type of pass-catching weapon that helps an offense run smoother. For one thing, he brings soft hands and snags nearly every pass thrown his way (70.5% catch rate). He can make a few plays deep over the middle a few times. Just as important for Philly, he moves the chains (37 first downs)