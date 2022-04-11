3 Jalen Reagor trade scenarios from the Philadelphia Eagles

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he’d team up with Carson Wentz to form an elite duo in Philly.

Boy, how two years can change a narrative on its face. Wentz is now a member of the Washington Commanders following an ill-fated one-year run with the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t even last a full calendar year in Philadelphia following the Reagor selection.

It now looks like Reagor himself could be headed out of the City of Brotherly Love. According to Geoff Mosher of Inside the Eagles, Philadelphia is receiving trade interest for the under-performing wide receiver and could very well look to move him during the 2022 NFL Draft.

This isn’t necessarily a surprise. Reagor struggled through his first two NFL seasons, failing to connect with either Wentz or current starter Jalen Hurts. He’s since been passed up on the depth chart by stud youngster DeVonta Smith, among others.

Meanwhile, the Eagles nearly pulled off a trade for Calvin Ridley before the Atlanta Falcons star was suspended a season by the NFL for betting on NFL games (it’s a story that actually happened, but now seems like eons ago due to the NFL news cycle this offseason).

This likely leaves the Eagles looking to add a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks in the draft after having already pulled off a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints for future draft capital.

Below, we look at three ideal Jalen Reagor trade scenarios to help the young wide receiver get his career jumpstarted.

Related: 2022 NFL Draft rumors

Jalen Reagor heads to the Green Bay Packers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This one seems pretty obvious. Green Bay now boasts one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL following the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s departure to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is attempting to navigate through a less-than-stellar cap situation as the NFL trade market apparently starts to die down. Why not take a chance on a 23-year-old wide receiver who was electric during his three-year run with Texas Christian? It would likely come at the cost of a mid-round pick and could help Reagor turn this thing around catching passes from two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Cleveland Browns trade for Jalen Reagor

We’ve all read the reports that Jarvis Landry is interested in re-signing with the Browns after he was released earlier in the offseason. Speedster Will Fuller also apparently has Cleveland on his radar. The common denominator here is the presence of recently-acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Receivers want to play with him.

Unfortunately, the Browns might not be in a position to add a high-priced wide receiver after acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Reagor contract: $1.82 million cap hit in 2022; $2.42 million in 2023

The hope for Clevelad would be for Reagor to find an instant connection with Watson in the passing game while providing an upgrade behind Cooper on the depth chart.

Related: 6 blockbuster NFL trades we’d still love to see

Arizona Cardinals add Jalen Reagor

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not Arizona’s fault that the Jaguars overpaid for wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency. However, there’s now a hole behind DeAndre Hopkins on the depth chart. It’s a major area of concern for this disappointing team.

Jalen Reagor stats (2020-21): 64 receptions, 695 yards, 3 TD, 58% catch rate

As you can see, Reagor just didn’t pan out in Philadelphia. A lot of that had to do with an inability to get seperation off the line. He’d likely perform better with a more accurate version of the mobile Jalen Hurts. That’s where Kyler Murray comes into play for the Cardinals.

It would be a better alternative than exhausting a high-round pick on a rookie receiver with Arizona having other needs on both sides of the ball.