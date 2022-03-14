Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry released by the Cleveland Browns

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry will have to find a new home for next season.

Mere days after the Cleveland Browns acquired Amari Cooper in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Landry was released by the organization.

This comes after the Browns had given Landry permission to seek a trade earlier in the offseason.

This can’t really be seen as too much of a surprise. The move saved Cleveland $14.8 million against the 2022 NFL salary cap.

He’s also coming off a down 2021 campaign that saw the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver haul in 52 receptions for 570 yards.

Potential Jarvis Landry landing spots

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80) gains six yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

From 2015-20, Landry averaged 92 receptions for 1,045 yards. During that span, he was seen as one of the better slot receivers in the game.

When it comes to potential landing spots, teams in need of help in the slot could make sense. This includes two AFC teams in that of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. We’d also keep an eye on the aforementioned Cowboys after they moved off Cooper.