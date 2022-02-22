4 ideal Jarvis Landry landing spots

From 2014-20, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was among the best slot wide receivers in the NFL. That span saw him average 90 receptions for north of 1,000 yards.

Unfortunately, the former second-round pick from LSU dealt with an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that saw him miss five games due to myriad injuries (MCL sprain, quad tear, bone bruise).

That has led to widespread speculation that the Browns will move off Landry via a release or trade this offseason as a cost-saving measure. Said decision would save Cleveland roughtly $15 million against the salary cap.

For his part, Landry actually seems open to the idea of calling another NFL city home in 2022.

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.” Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry on Twitter (February 22, 2022)

Whether it’s via trade or release, numerous teams will show interest in Landry this offseason should he become available. Below, we look at four ideal landing spots.

Indianapolis Colts call on Jarvis Landry

Jenna Watson/Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Regardless of Carson Wentz and the Colts’ quarterback situation, they are in need of more help at wide receiver. With roughly $37 million to spend under the cap and more cash likely on the way, Indianapolis can afford to send Cleveland a mid-to-late round pick while taking on some of Landry’s 2022 salary.

Veteran slot guy Zach Pascal is slated to become a free agent this offseason. After solid performances in 2019 and 2020, he struggled to the tune of 38 catches for 384 yards while catching just 55% of his targets this past season. Landry would be a marked upgrade over his lesser-known counterpart. That’s for sure.

Chicago Bears provide Justin Fields with another weapon

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is accustomed to utilizing the slot position dating back to his days with the Green Bay Packers. Think Randall Cobb as the most-notable case study. Getsy will want to provide young quarterback Justin Fields with that ability out of gate.

A first-round pick of the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields struggled connecting with his slot guys as a rookie. That included Damiere Byrd catching a mere 26 passes in 17 games. With Allen Robinson also slated to leave in free agency, Chicago needs to add multiple weapons for Fields. Jarvis Landry would be a nice first step.

Philadelphia Eagles find a No. 2 behind DeVonta Smith

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Short of Philadelphia being able to pull off a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, the team will run it back with young quarterback Jalen Hurts. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing given that he led the Eagles to a surprise playoff appearance as a sophomore last season.

With that said, finding a more consistent threat behind uber-impressive youngster DeVonta Smith has to be in the cards here. Former first-round pick Jalen Reagor just has not panned out in that role (33 catches, 299 yards in 2021).

Jarvis Landry gives Buffalo Bills upgrade over Cole Beasley

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t too long ago that Cole Beasley was among the best slot guys in the NFL. Unfortunately, the embattled veteran took a major step back this past season. He tallied a mere 693 yards on 112 targets (6.2 yards per target) from Josh Allen. Buffalo can also save $6.1 million against the cap by releasing Beasley this offseason. That would make it financially reasonable to trade for Landry.

In term of the on-field fit, Landry averaged 8.4 yards per target catching passes from Baker Mayfield in 2019 and 2020. Imagine him teaming up with Stefon Diggs and a breakout candidate in Gabriel Davis with the Bills. That’d be all sort of sexy.

