Carson Wentz done with the Indianapolis Colts? Decision already made

It sure looks like former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz will be one-and-done with the Indianapolis Colts.

Reports broke earlier in February that Indianapolis was going to either trade or release the embattled veteran signal caller this offseason.

Said reports came after a late-season meltdown from Wentz and his Colts led to the team missing out on the playoffs. They also come amid rumors of a larger-scale rift between Wentz and the Colts.

According to this note from Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Indianapolis has already apparently made the decision to move off Wentz after just one season.

“In light of some conversations over the last six or seven days, it’s my full expectation that he is moved by the end of this free agency period. Whether that’s a cut or a trade remains to be seen. I think this is a when situation, not an if situation. I think the decision has been made.” Zak Keefer of The Athletic (February 21, 2022)

This is a potentially franchise-altering decision for a Colts team that yielded a mid-round pick in 2021 and their first-round selection in 2022 to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz. It’s also stunning in that the Colts’ insider reported that Indianapolis plans to move on from Wentz without having any real backup plan.

Related: Ideal Carson Wentz trade scenarios

Will the Indianapolis Colts be able to trade Carson Wentz?

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis is the second team in as many years to have soured on Wentz as a potential franchise quarterback. Continued issues with head coach Frank Reich also has to be seen as alarming given their relationship dating back to Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz contract: 4 years, $128 million ($28.29 million cap hit in 2022)

That’s one of the biggest issues when it comes to a potential Wentz trade. The $28.29 million cap hit could be devastating for Indianapolis from a value perspective.

Statistically, Wentz performed pretty well in his first season with Indianapolis. The former No. 2 pick completed 62% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdons against seven interceptions. It was his best performance since back in 2018.

With that said, there’s other issues in play here. Wentz’s decision to remain unavaccinated from COVID-19 caused issues throughout the season. And while it’s not known whether that is included in his rift with Reich, it must be noted.

There’s also Wentz’s late-season performance to look at. The 29-year-old signal caller was absolutely brutal in Indianapolis’ season-defining Week 18 loss to the hapless Jaguars. A simple win there would have sent the Colts to the playoffs. Rather, Wentz turned the ball over two times in a 26-11 loss.

Given what we know about the quarterback market this offseason, there’s still a chance that Indianapolis can find a trade partner for Wentz. The question then becomes whether a potential replacement would be seen as an upgrade.

For now, it appears that Carson Wentz will see his Colts career come to an end after one less-than memorable season.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors