Star wide receiver Davante Adams traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a new target in that of former Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams.

In what has to be considered earth-shattering NFL news, Las Vegas has acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Davante Adams has also agreed to a new five-year, $141.25 million contract for an average of $28.25 million per season. This makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

In terms of compensation heading back to Green Bay in this sign-and-trade, it is said to be a first-round and second-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams. Boy, that’s a nice haul for Green Bay given the circumstances.

The Raiders’ interest in Adams can’t be seen as too much of a shock. He was quarterback Derek Carr’s teammate in college at Fresno State and the two share a great relationship. Meanwhile, Vegas is in desperate need of a true No. 1 reciever following the Henry Ruggs’ off-field tragedy and subsequent release from the organization.

As for Adams, he just purchased a $12 million mansion on the outskirts of Las Vegas — a clear indication that the Pro Bowl wide receiver might have been looking for a trade after Green Bay placed the franchise tag on him.

Davante Adams provides Las Vegas Raiders with legit All-Pro threat

As noted above, Carr has lacked that true No. 1 wide receiver during his lengthy career with the Raiders. He now has that in a player who was dominant with Aaron Rodgers tossing him the rock over the past couple seasons.

Davante Adams stats (2020-21): 238 receptions, 2,927 yards, 29 TD, 75% catch rate

To be clear, this is a high price for the Raiders to pay. In addition to yielding draft compensation, they are banking on Adams living up to his $28 million per season price tag. It’s also worth noting that Carr is looking for an extension that could pay him roughly $40 million annually.

Either way, new head coach Josh McDaniels has himself another shiny weapon in Sin City.

Aaron Rodgers knew of Davante Adams trade

The question people were asking themselves is whether the two-time reigning NFL MVP knew about Adams’ trade beforehand. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers knew Adams would never play another snap in Green Bay as he negotiated his new three-year, $150 million extension.

For pretty much the past calendar year, Adams and Rodgers had been tied to the hp. Both seemed to be gone just a couple short months ago. But when Rodgers opted to sign an extension, it opened the door for Adams’ return. Apparently, too many bridges were burnt between him and the Packers’ organization. The two now forge ahead without one another.

Green Bay Packers were willing to match Davante Adams contract

Other reports came out later Thursday evening indicating that Green Bay was willing to match the Raiders’ offer for Adams. Unfortunately for Packers fans, the Pro Bowler did not want to play in Green Bay.

This represents the culmination of what has been a rocky relationship with Davante Adams and the Packers over the past couple seasons. Remember, he was playing under a below-market four-year, $58 million deal before his contract expired. The fact that Green Bay did not extend him pror to the 2021 season likely played a role in Adams’ decision-making process.

As this is a breaking news story, we’ll have further updates as more information breaks.

