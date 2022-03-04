Rumor of Davante Adams’ housing purchase has major NFL market excited

Which team will Davante Adams sign with in free agency? That’s a question millions of NFL fans around the world wish they had an answer to ahead of the March 13 free agency opening. The Green Bay Packers surely would like to know as well, although they likely have a much better idea than anyone else not affiliated with Davante Adams at the moment.

Although, there could be another factor, which could be offering an early hint at which city the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would like to play in during the 2022-23 NFL season.

According to one Las Vegas news source, specifically Vital Vegas, Adams has recently purchased a $12 million mansion located in The Ridges, which is a neighborhood located in Las Vegas.

Now this of course naturally leads to the wild speculation that Adams could potentially be set to land with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders would make a lot of sense for Davante Adams

Fans have speculated about Davante Adams landing with the Raiders ever since Derek Carr landed with the franchise. Both players excelled at Fresno State and both have thrived since entering the league as second-round picks back in the 2014 NFL Draft. They’ve remained good buds since.

It’s been suggested that if Adams can’t continue playing with Aaron Rodgers, then he’d love to play with Carr. We just might get a chance to see that dream situation come to fruition, depending on the outcome of this offseason. For now, the rumor mill is abuzz with Adams heading to Vegas, based on his recent real estate purchase, it may not necessarily mean anything in relation to his playing future, but it’s created plenty of chatter.

