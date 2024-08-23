Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which is the Best Option

Sling TV and Hulu are two of the oldest live TV streaming platforms in the business. Sling brought cable channels into the streaming world in 2015, and Hulu was one of the first on-demand streaming services when it launched in 2007. The two have been in direct competition ever since Hulu added live TV in 2017.

Today, Sling and Hulu + Live TV are two of the most popular choices for cord-cutters — and for very different reasons. Sling offers a streamlined set of channels at a wallet-friendly price, while Hulu + Live TV features an extensive list of networks and a smorgasbord of on-demand content.

The two companies clearly aim for different types of viewers. The only question is, which type are you? Read on to compare Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV and find out which one fits your streaming style.

Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV compared

Sling TV Hulu + Live TV Starting monthly price $40 $76.99 DVR 50–200 hours Unlimited Simultaneous streams 1–3 2–unlimited Number of live channels 34+ 95+ On-demand library Yes Yes Free trial No Yes

Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV content

When it comes to the breadth of content, Hulu + Live TV is the clear winner in this contest. While Sling’s three plans offer between 34 and 46 channels, all Hulu + Live TV plans come with more than 95 channels (including almost every channel available in Sling’s plans). Hulu’s channel list covers most of the bases for popular sports, news, and entertainment channels, including all the main local networks.

Sling, meanwhile, offers streamlined channel packages designed to keep costs more affordable. It only offers a few local channels in some major markets, and its base plans don’t include many of the popular channels available on Hulu + Live TV, such as Animal Planet, ESPNU, Fox Sports 2 (FS2), MLB Network, Nickelodeon, and VH1. However, Sling does have a few highlight networks missing from Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup, including AMC, ESPN3, Freeform, and BBC America. Sling scores a few points for its extensive set of add-ons, which offers much more customization than Hulu + Live TV.

However, what really puts Hulu ahead in this category is the inclusion of the Disney Bundle for no extra charge on all Hulu + Live TV plans. That gets you full access not only to the Hulu on-demand library, but also to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Across these three platforms, you’ll find thousands of hours of binge-worthy popular entertainment — we’re talking major network shows like “Abbot Elementary” and “The Bear” and popcorn-night entertainment from the whole Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar universes. And on ESPN Plus, you’ll find tons of extra live sports content from pro and college hockey, baseball, soccer, and more.

Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV DVR

Hulu + Live TV is also a clear winner in the DVR department. All plans include unlimited cloud DVR storage, and recordings will stay in your library for up to nine months (as long as you keep your subscription active). You can easily set it up to record an entire series or your favorite team’s games, and each new episode or event will show up in your library. Beware, though — if you have an ad-supported plan, your recordings won’t allow you to fast-forward through the ads!

Sling’s 50 hours of cloud DVR is paltry compared to other live TV streaming platforms. Even its 200-hour upgrade, which costs extra, is pretty slim for large households keeping up with a lot of shows or teams. The service doesn’t allow you to record Disney-owned channels like ESPN at all. However, your recordings are available indefinitely as long as you keep your subscription active, and you can fast-forward through ads. Otherwise, Sling’s recording functionality is fairly similar to that of Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV personalization and user experience

When it comes to personalization, the showdown between Hulu + Live TV and Sling gets a little tighter. Sling recently added the ability to create up to five user profiles on one account, bringing it closer to Hulu’s seven-profile limit. Both services allow you to set specific viewing preferences and favorite channels for each user profile, customizing the experience for your entire household.

However, Sling offers a much better experience for parents who want more control over what their kids can access. You can set specific ratings and content-type thresholds for each user, allowing you to tailor profiles based on what’s appropriate for your child’s age. Hulu, meanwhile, only offers “Kids” profiles and “Adult” profiles, with no customization for older kids and teenagers who may fall somewhere in the middle.

Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV for sports fans

In the sports category, the contest swings back in favor of Hulu + Live TV. Granted, Sling’s flexibility is a nice feature, and fans who want to pick and choose which coverage they prefer may opt for the ability to build a customized plan, If you opt for Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on, you even end up with more sports channels than you’ll get on Hulu + Live TV, including NBA TV and NHL Network.

However, Hulu + Live TV wins out for its inclusion of ESPN Plus. This over-the-top platform adds a $10.99 monthly value for free, and it boasts loads of action from big leagues and college conferences like MLB, the NHL, La Liga, UFC, and the Big 12. There’s a lot here you can’t find on Sling, and fans who want breadth of coverage will easily choose Hulu + Live TV.

Notably, although neither service is strong when it comes to regional sports networks (RSNs), Hulu has a slight edge here. You can’t find any RSNs on Sling, but Hulu + Live TV offers them in some markets.

Which service is best for you?

Ultimately, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV are different enough that the choice probably isn’t difficult for most cord-cutters. If you’re looking for a streamlined, affordable service or a customizable plan, Sling is made for you. If you want more of an all-in-one entertainment platform, complete with live channels and on-demand content, Hulu + Live TV is the better choice.

FAQ

Is Sling TV better than Hulu + Live TV?

The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Sling is generally cheaper and most customizable, while Hulu + Live TV features more live channels and on-demand entertainment.

What is the downside of Sling TV?

Sling’s biggest weak spot is its limited channel selection, which is much smaller than that of its competitors. However, you can expand your channel library through a variety of add-ons.

What is the best live-streaming service?

Each live TV streaming service has its strengths and weaknesses. Sling is the best for budget-conscious streamers, while Hulu + Live TV is best for a mix of live and on-demand entertainment.