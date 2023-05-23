How To Watch The Pittsburgh Pirates: Best Options For 2023

The 2023 MLB season kicked off on March 30, 2023, with all 30 teams in the league playing on Opening Day. You shouldn’t be wondering how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates. This season, the Pirates will play 162 games in the regular season with a few rule changes including a pitch clock, implemented to shorten the average time of each of those games. Luckily, you can watch all MLB games this season with live TV streaming services.

To watch Pittsburgh Pirates games live, the available options will depend on your location. If you live within the Pirates’ market, you can watch games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, their regional sports network. Nationally televised games will air on ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS, and some games will stream on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

What Channels Are Pittsburgh Pirates Games On

Pittsburgh Pirates games will primarily air on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.

DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on DIRECTV STREAM

One option to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games live is DIRECTV STREAM. The service includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN in the Entertainment plan for $74.99 per month.

Upgrading to the Choice package for $99.99 per month will give you access to AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and over 105 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on Fubo

FuboTV is another option for watching live Pittsburgh Pirates games. The Pro plan for $74.99 per month includes AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network, Big Ten Network and MLB Network.

Fubo offers a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB Network for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also provides live Pittsburgh Pirates game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan, which includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu has a sports add-on for six more sports channels for $9.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV has over 85 channels in its lineup, unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised Pittsburgh Pirates games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription, and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $55 per month gives you access to over 40 channels, with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of Pittsburgh Pirates games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $72.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 100 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network. YouTube TV also has a sports add-on package for $10.99 per month.

YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage and users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates Games Out-of-Market

If you’re outside of the Pirates TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

FAQ

How can I watch Pirates games?

You can watch games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, along with nationally televised games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS.

Where can I watch Friday night games?

Friday night games stream on Apple TV+. You can watch Friday Night Baseball with an Apple TV+ subscription.

What about Sunday games?

MLB Sunday Leadoff games stream on Peacock on Sunday mornings.