How To Watch the Las Vegas Aces: Best Options 2024

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces were strutting into the 2024 season as the returning WNBA champions, having taken down the Liberty last year in the WNBA finals. They finished out the season in fourth place, losing to the New York Liberty 3-1 in the WNBA Playoffs. Fans will have to look ahead to their 2025 season to see if the Aces can reclaim their championship title once again.

Although the Aces’ 2024 season is over, you can use one of our live TV streaming service recommendations to tune in to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty for the best of five championship series:

October 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

What channels are Las Vegas Aces games on?

Locally, the Aces get picked up on Fox 5 KVVU and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). They are also broadcast on national networks like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN, ION, and NBA TV. During the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Aces will also be featured in four games shown on Prime Video.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ SSSEN ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Las Vegas Aces on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM has every network you need to keep up with the Aces during the 2024 season if you have the Choice channel package or above. The platform also has other regional sports networks (RSNs), so you may even get FanDuel Sports Network SoCal in your channel roster if you live near the Las Vegas Valley area. Plus, you don’t even need to pay for a sports extra to watch the Las Vegas Aces on NBA TV.

Other channels in the DIRECTV STREAM sports roster include NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and SEC Network. DIRECTV STREAM has unlimited DVR storage and a decent free trial period.

Watch the Las Vegas Aces on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Fubo also features all local channels, ION, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN. You will need a paid channel add-on to get NBA TV, but Fubo really knows how to cater to sports fans. Aside from networks for the WNBA, you’ll get NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, ACC Network, and Golf Channel.

Not only do subscribers get NBA TV with the Sports Lite Add-on, but also must-have channels for sports fans like MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, and NHL Network. You’ll get unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage space at no additional charge. This platform is great for big households because it allows you to watch on 10 screens at once.

Watch the Las Vegas Aces on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV lets you watch the Aces on ABC, CBS, ESPN, and CBS Sports Network. If you live near Vegas, you can also watch local games on Fox 5. One major downside to Hulu is that there’s no way to get NBA TV, and the platform is also lacking ION for WNBA coverage. Despite that, Hulu + Live TV is still a good option for fans who want the Hulu on-demand library and don’t mind paying for WNBA League Pass.

Hulu + Live TV has just one channel lineup, but it’s a good one. You’ll get all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network. You also get access to ESPN Plus. The Sports Add-on gives you channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. Like other live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV offers unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Las Vegas Aces on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is affordable but doesn’t offer nearly as many channels as competitors. Still, you can watch some Aces games with budget-friendly plans. Sling Blue has local channels in some markets for a small regional network fee while Sling Orange carries ESPN. The best move for WNBA fans is to get all channels with the Sling Orange & Blue plan.

If you’re willing to pay for the Sports Extra with Sling TV, you can access NBA TV for additional Aces games. Plus, you’ll now be able to stream MLB Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and ACC Network. Sling TV’s 50-hour DVR storage is not as impressive as most other platforms, but you can get 200 hours for a small monthly fee. Instead of a free trial, Sling TV usually offers a discounted first month of service.

Watch the Las Vegas Aces on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

Despite having just one channel lineup, YouTube TV is still a good option for WNBA fans. This is the only platform that lets Aces fans watch local games on SSSEN. Plus, you get all local channels, ESPN, CBS Sports Network (with a paid extra), NBA TV, and ION. YouTube TV is also the exclusive platform of the NFL Sunday Ticket. Plus, you can add the WNBA League Pass right to your account without having to purchase it from a third party.

Other popular sports channels include FS1, FS2, and Tennis Channel. If that’s still not enough, the Sports Plus add-on offers more channels. Popular networks in the paid extra include NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV has a free trial, unlimited DVR space, a Key Plays viewing feature, and simultaneous streaming on three devices.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

If you want to watch the Aces live out-of-market, you can get a WNBA League Pass. Available directly from the league website or platforms like Amazon and YouTube TV, this pass is also good for fans who want to watch Aces away games that aren’t aired nationally. You can get an annual pass or pay monthly.

FAQ

Where are the Las Vegas Aces?

The Las Vegas Aces play their games at the Michelob ULTRA Arena when they’re at home. You can see the full team schedule on the Aces website.

Is there a WNBA app?

Yes, the WNBA has an app for game highlights and other coverage, and it’s free. You can access it for Apple and Android devices.

How much is the WNBA league pass on YouTube TV?

The WNBA League pass costs $34.99 per year. If you purchase your pass via YouTube TV, that is the only platform where you can watch it. You may also purchase the pass separately and watch games on the WNBA app with a variety of devices.