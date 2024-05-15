Las Vegas Aces game today: See when A’ja Wilson and Co. play next, Aces schedule 2024, TV info

Is there a Las Vegas Aces game today? When does A’Ja Wilson and Co. play next? Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Las Vegas Aces schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray in the Aces game today.
Las Vegas Aces schedule: When does A’ja Wilson play next?
|When is the next Las Vegas Aces game?
|Tuesday, May 18
|Who are they playing?
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Where are the Aces playing tonight?
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|What times does the Aces game start?
|3:00 PM ET
|Where to stream the Aces game today?
|WNBA League Pass
|What channel is the Aces game on?
|ABC
|Las Vegas Aces record
|1-0
Las Vegas Aces game today FAQ: How to watch the two-time defending WNBA champions
Do the Las Vegas Aces play tonight?
No, the Las Vegas Aces don’t play today. They next take to the court at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Satuday, May 18.
Who do the Las Vegas Aces play next?
The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces continue their regular-season schedule against the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, May 18.
How many games in a WNBA season?
There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Las Vegas Aces games on NBA TV, ION, ESPN, ABC, Prime Video, CBS, ESPN 2 and CBS Sports Network.
Where do the Las Vegas Aces play?
The Las Vegas Aces play at Michelob ULTRA Arena on the Strip. It’s inside Mandalay Bay. They also play some games inside T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.
Las Vegas Aces roster
- Kierstan Bell
- Emma Cannon
- Alysha Clark
- Sydney Colson
- Dyaisha Fair
- Chelsea Gray
- Megan Gustafson
- Kate Martin
- Kelsey Plum
- Kiah Stokes
- A’ja Wilson
- Jackie Young
- Head coach: Becky Hammon
Las Vegas Aces schedule
Here, we break down the Aces schedule by month.
Las Vegas Aces schedule — May
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, May 14
|Aces 89, Mercury 80
|10:00 PM
|ESPN+/Disney+
|Saturday, May 18
|Sparks @ Aces
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Tuesday, May 21
|Mercury @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Saturday, May 25
|Fever @ Aces
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, May 29
|Aces @ Lynx
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, May 31
|Aces @ Dream
|7:30 PM
|ION
Las Vegas Aces schedule — June
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, June 5
|Aces @ Wings
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, June 7
|Storm @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Sunday, June 9
|Aces @ Sparks
|9:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Tuesday, June 11
|Lynx @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Thursday, June 13
|Aces @Mercury
|10:00 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|Saturday, June 15
|Liberty @ Aces
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Wednesday, June 19
|Storm @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, June 21
|Sun @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Thursday, June 27
|Aces @ Sky
|7:00 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|Saturday, June 29
|Aces @ Mystics
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
Las Vegas Aces schedule — July
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, July 2
|Fever @ Aces
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|Thursday, July 4
|Mystics @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|Friday, July 5
|Aces @ Sparks
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Sunday, July 7
|Wings @ Aces
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
|Wednesday, July 10
|Aces @ Storm
|3:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Friday, July 12
|Aces @ Dream
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, July 14
|Aces @ Mystics
|3:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Tuesday, July 16
|Sky @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
Las Vegas Aces schedule — August
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, August 17
|Liberty @ Aces
|4:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday, August 18
|Sparks @ Aces
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, August 21
|Lynx @ Aces
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|Friday, August 23
|Aces @ Lynx
|9:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, August 25
|Aces @ Sky
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Tuesday, August 27
|Aces @ Wings
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, August 30
|Dream @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|ION
Las Vegas Aces schedule — September
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, September 1
|Aces @ Mercury
|4:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Tuesday, September 3
|Sky @ Aces
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, September 6
|Aces @ Sun
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, September 8
|Aces @ Liberty
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Wednesday, September 11
|Aces @ Fever
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, September 13
|Aces @ Fever
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, September 15
|Sun @ Aces
|6:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Tuesday, September 17
|Aces @ Storm
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Thursday, September 19
|Wings @ Aces
|9:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass