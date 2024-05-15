fbpx
Las Vegas Aces game today: See when A’ja Wilson and Co. play next, Aces schedule 2024, TV info

Is there a Las Vegas Aces game today? See when A'ja Wilson and Co. play next

Updated:
Las Vegas Aces game today, Las Vegas Aces schedule
Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Las Vegas Aces game today? When does A’Ja Wilson and Co. play next? Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Las Vegas Aces schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray in the Aces game today.

Las Vegas Aces schedule: When does A’ja Wilson play next?

When is the next Las Vegas Aces game?Tuesday, May 18
Who are they playing?Los Angeles Sparks
Where are the Aces playing tonight?Michelob ULTRA Arena
What times does the Aces game start?3:00 PM ET
Where to stream the Aces game today?WNBA League Pass
What channel is the Aces game on?ABC
Las Vegas Aces record1-0

Las Vegas Aces game today FAQ: How to watch the two-time defending WNBA champions

Aces game today, A'ja Wilson
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Las Vegas Aces play tonight?

No, the Las Vegas Aces don’t play today. They next take to the court at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Satuday, May 18.

Who do the Las Vegas Aces play next?

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces continue their regular-season schedule against the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, May 18.

How many games in a WNBA season?

There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Las Vegas Aces games on NBA TV, ION, ESPN, ABC, Prime Video, CBS, ESPN 2 and CBS Sports Network.

Where do the Las Vegas Aces play?

The Las Vegas Aces play at Michelob ULTRA Arena on the Strip. It’s inside Mandalay Bay. They also play some games inside T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Las Vegas Aces roster

Las Vegas Aces game today, Las Vegas Aces schedule
Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kierstan Bell
  • Emma Cannon
  • Alysha Clark
  • Sydney Colson
  • Dyaisha Fair
  • Chelsea Gray
  • Megan Gustafson
  • Kate Martin
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Kiah Stokes
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Jackie Young
  • Head coach: Becky Hammon

Las Vegas Aces schedule

Las Vegas Aces game today, Las Vegas Aces schedule
Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we break down the Aces schedule by month.

Las Vegas Aces schedule — May

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, May 14Aces 89, Mercury 8010:00 PMESPN+/Disney+
Saturday, May 18Sparks @ Aces3:00 PMABC
Tuesday, May 21Mercury @ Aces10:00 PMWNBA League Pass
Saturday, May 25Fever @ Aces9:00 PM NBA TV
Wednesday, May 29Aces @ Lynx8:00 PM NBA TV
Friday, May 31Aces @ Dream7:30 PM ION

Las Vegas Aces schedule — June

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, June 5Aces @ Wings8:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, June 7Storm @ Aces10:00 PM ION
Sunday, June 9Aces @ Sparks 9:00 PM WNBA League Pass
Tuesday, June 11Lynx @ Aces10:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, June 13Aces @Mercury10:00 PMPRIME VIDEO
Saturday, June 15Liberty @ Aces3:00 PM ABC
Wednesday, June 19Storm @ Aces10:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, June 21Sun @ Aces10:00 PMION
Thursday, June 27Aces @ Sky7:00 PMPRIME VIDEO
Saturday, June 29Aces @ Mystics 2:00 PM ESPN

Las Vegas Aces schedule — July

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, July 2Fever @ Aces9:30 PM ESPN
Thursday, July 4Mystics @ Aces10:00 PMPRIME VIDEO
Friday, July 5Aces @ Sparks10:00 PMION
Sunday, July 7Wings @ Aces3:00 PM ESPN
Wednesday, July 10Aces @ Storm3:00 PMWNBA League Pass
Friday, July 12Aces @ Dream7:30 PMION
Sunday, July 14Aces @ Mystics3:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Tuesday, July 16Sky @ Aces10:00 PMPRIME VIDEO
Las Vegas Aces schedule breaks from July 17-August-17 for 2024 Summer Olympics

Las Vegas Aces schedule — August

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, August 17Liberty @ Aces4:00 PM CBS
Sunday, August 18Sparks @ Aces6:00 PM NBA TV
Wednesday, August 21Lynx @ Aces9:30 PM ESPN
Friday, August 23Aces @ Lynx9:30 PMION
Sunday, August 25Aces @ Sky12:00 PM CBS
Tuesday, August 27Aces @ Wings8:00 PM NBA TV
Friday, August 30Dream @ Aces10:00 PMION

Las Vegas Aces schedule — September

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, September 1Aces @ Mercury4:00 PMWNBA League Pass
Tuesday, September 3Sky @ Aces10:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, September 6Aces @ Sun 7:30 PMION
Sunday, September 8Aces @ Liberty4:00 PMESPN
Wednesday, September 11Aces @ Fever7:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, September 13Aces @ Fever7:30 PMION
Sunday, September 15Sun @ Aces6:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, September 17Aces @ Storm10:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, September 19Wings @ Aces9:00 PMWNBA League Pass
