Las Vegas Aces game today: See when A’ja Wilson and Co. play next, Aces schedule 2024, TV info

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Las Vegas Aces game today? When does A’Ja Wilson and Co. play next? Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Las Vegas Aces schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray in the Aces game today.

Las Vegas Aces schedule: When does A’ja Wilson play next?

When is the next Las Vegas Aces game? Tuesday, May 18 Who are they playing? Los Angeles Sparks Where are the Aces playing tonight? Michelob ULTRA Arena What times does the Aces game start? 3:00 PM ET Where to stream the Aces game today? WNBA League Pass What channel is the Aces game on? ABC Las Vegas Aces record 1-0

Related: 2024 WNBA Playoff and Finals predictions

Las Vegas Aces game today FAQ: How to watch the two-time defending WNBA champions

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Las Vegas Aces play tonight?

No, the Las Vegas Aces don’t play today. They next take to the court at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Satuday, May 18.

Who do the Las Vegas Aces play next?

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces continue their regular-season schedule against the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, May 18.

How many games in a WNBA season?

There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Las Vegas Aces games on NBA TV, ION, ESPN, ABC, Prime Video, CBS, ESPN 2 and CBS Sports Network.

Where do the Las Vegas Aces play?

The Las Vegas Aces play at Michelob ULTRA Arena on the Strip. It’s inside Mandalay Bay. They also play some games inside T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Related: Updated WNBA power rankings

Las Vegas Aces roster

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Kierstan Bell

Emma Cannon

Alysha Clark

Sydney Colson

Dyaisha Fair

Chelsea Gray

Megan Gustafson

Kate Martin

Kelsey Plum

Kiah Stokes

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Head coach: Becky Hammon

Related: Ranking the 20-best WNBA players today, including A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces schedule

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we break down the Aces schedule by month.

Las Vegas Aces schedule — May

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, May 14 Aces 89, Mercury 80 10:00 PM ESPN+/Disney+ Saturday, May 18 Sparks @ Aces 3:00 PM ABC Tuesday, May 21 Mercury @ Aces 10:00 PM WNBA League Pass Saturday, May 25 Fever @ Aces 9:00 PM NBA TV Wednesday, May 29 Aces @ Lynx 8:00 PM NBA TV Friday, May 31 Aces @ Dream 7:30 PM ION

Las Vegas Aces schedule — June

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, June 5 Aces @ Wings 8:00 PM NBA TV Friday, June 7 Storm @ Aces 10:00 PM ION Sunday, June 9 Aces @ Sparks 9:00 PM WNBA League Pass Tuesday, June 11 Lynx @ Aces 10:00 PM NBA TV Thursday, June 13 Aces @Mercury 10:00 PM PRIME VIDEO Saturday, June 15 Liberty @ Aces 3:00 PM ABC Wednesday, June 19 Storm @ Aces 10:00 PM NBA TV Friday, June 21 Sun @ Aces 10:00 PM ION Thursday, June 27 Aces @ Sky 7:00 PM PRIME VIDEO Saturday, June 29 Aces @ Mystics 2:00 PM ESPN

Related: Highest-paid WNBA players today

Las Vegas Aces schedule — July

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, July 2 Fever @ Aces 9:30 PM ESPN Thursday, July 4 Mystics @ Aces 10:00 PM PRIME VIDEO Friday, July 5 Aces @ Sparks 10:00 PM ION Sunday, July 7 Wings @ Aces 3:00 PM ESPN Wednesday, July 10 Aces @ Storm 3:00 PM WNBA League Pass Friday, July 12 Aces @ Dream 7:30 PM ION Sunday, July 14 Aces @ Mystics 3:00 PM CBS Sports Network Tuesday, July 16 Sky @ Aces 10:00 PM PRIME VIDEO Las Vegas Aces schedule breaks from July 17-August-17 for 2024 Summer Olympics

Las Vegas Aces schedule — August

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, August 17 Liberty @ Aces 4:00 PM CBS Sunday, August 18 Sparks @ Aces 6:00 PM NBA TV Wednesday, August 21 Lynx @ Aces 9:30 PM ESPN Friday, August 23 Aces @ Lynx 9:30 PM ION Sunday, August 25 Aces @ Sky 12:00 PM CBS Tuesday, August 27 Aces @ Wings 8:00 PM NBA TV Friday, August 30 Dream @ Aces 10:00 PM ION

Las Vegas Aces schedule — September