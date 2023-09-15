5 Bold NFL Week 2 predictions, including Buffalo Bills falling to 0-2

With the new season finally here, we offer up some bold NFL Week 2 predictions,

NFL Week 1 was unsurprisingly unpredictable and wild as there were several surprising upsets and a season-changing injury to league icon Aaron Rodgers. That is why there is no reason to expect anything different this weekend as teams continue to try and build chemistry and momentum in their 2023 season.

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions kicked off the slate of games on Thursday night but there are still some huge matchups this weekend, including the Buffalo Bills versus the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Let’s take a look at five of the most notable matchups going down on Sept. 17 and make some bold NFL Week 2 predictions.

5 bold NFL Week 2 predictions

Rough start for Buffalo Bills continues in Week 2

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend, the Buffalo Bills somehow lost in a game where Aaron Rodgers was injured after four plays, and backup Zach Wilson posted an unimpressive 22.6 quarterback rating for the game. But that’s just how bad the Bills looked on offense as Josh Allen tossed three interceptions and they again got little out of their running game.

This Sunday they won’t face a ferocious Jets defense and should fare better against the Las Vegas Raiders, however, Vegas is a team with a far more competent offense. Things have seemed awkward for Buffalo for months and it’s even making the Raiders seem somewhat normal.

With how unpredictable the early season can be and the team in a funk, look for Las Vegas to surprise as their defense does enough to slow down their dysfunctional opponents and score a win in upstate New York this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks bounce back with big win over Detriot Lions

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks and their impressive array of offensive weapons laid a big fat giant egg last week. It was all the more stunning since it game against a very weak Los Angeles Rams defense. On Sunday they face another beatable Detroit Lions D. That is why our NFL Week 2 predictions see a big bounce back for the ‘Hawks.

Detroit scored a massive win last week, but they got a good bit of help with an off night from the Chiefs. It would be shocking if the Seahawks laid another egg to start the season. And the way the football gods are, the Lions are likely to taste the other side of their good luck from last week. Expect a big bounce-back victory for Seattle this weekend.

Anthony Richardson wins battle of elite QB prospect versus CJ Stroud

Credit: USA Today Network

In Week 2 we will get a battle between two of the top three quarterbacks taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud both struggled at times in their NFL debuts, however, they each showed their potential in matchups with far better teams. Now, their squads get to face each other with the guarantee of one of them notching their first pro win.

Between the two teams, the Texans are further away from being a competitive group and Richardson has better tools to work with on offense, even without Jonathan Taylor. That is why we expect the former Florida Gators star to walk away with the W in these NFL Week 2 predictions.

Zach Wilson tallies four turnovers against the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: USA Today Network

The Dallas Cowboys showed how nasty their defense can be in a destructive 40-0 win over the New York Giants last week. This Sunday they get the other NY football team, and they have a young QB that’s a mistake machine in Zach Wilson. If Aaron Rodgers’ season hadn’t ended prematurely and he was in the lineup this likely could have turned into a close defensive war. While that may be the case at times this weekend, look for the ‘Boys defense to force a slew of turnovers out of Wilson just like they did to Daniel Jones and pull away late.

New England Patriots eke out surprise win over Miami Dolphins

Credit: USA Today Network

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa tore up the Los Angeles Chargers defense last week. However, in Week 2 they get a far stiffer test in the New England Patriots. A team that’s offense played much more like the group we saw two years ago, and not the mess of 2022.

That’s why the Dolphins are in for another very close matchup on Sunday. Yet, this time they won’t be able to eke out the W, and instead, New England’s top-10-level defense will play a huge role in slowing down the Miami offense so that Mac Jones and the Pats offense can put enough points on the board and gets them their first win of the 2023. season.