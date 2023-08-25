NFL injury report: Latest updates on Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and more

Our initial NFL injury report for the 2023 season is now live with things set to get going for real here soon. The good news first. Teams have found themselves relatively healthy throughout the preseason slate. The bad news? Two star quarterbacks remain sidelined with other important figures just recently going down to injury.

In an article that will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL season, here’s our 2023 NFL injury report with up-to-the-minute updates. Bookmark. Do your thing.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

NFL injury report

NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Joe Burrow Bengals Calf Trevor Siemian Questionable Kyler Murray Cardinals ACL Colt McCoy Out Tyler Huntley Ravens Hamstring N/A Questionable Andy Dalton Panthers Back N/A Questionable

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow suffered a calf injury in the Bengals’ first training camp practice, leading to some major concern in the process. He was ultimately diagnosed with a calf strain. Initially, head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow would miss several weeks. However, there’s been a much more positive update on Burrow’s status for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

“He looks great. Physically just walking around, he looks probably as good as he’s ever looked at this point. That’s a positive and we’ll just go from there,” Taylor said after Cincinnati’s second preseason game.

At this point, it looks like Burrow will indeed suit up against Cleveland. He’ll also have a ton of weapons with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all slated to go.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray suffered a torn ACL back in Week 14 of last season. Initially, it seemed like he’d miss a good chunk of the 2023 season. That’s no longer the case from an on-field perspective. However, there are rumors coming out of the desert that Murray might not play at all this season as Arizona potentially tanks for USC star Caleb Williams.

The Cards made multiple trades prior to their preseason finale, including adding veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the mix. He’ll likely battle it out with fellow veteran Colt McCoy for QB1 duties. As it is, not a single member of the Cardinals’ offense outside of wide receiver Marquise Brown can be seen as relevant fantasy football options.

Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks

NFL injury report: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Jonathan Taylor Colts Ankle Evan Hull Questionable Miles Sanders Panthers Groin Chuba Hubbard Questionable Breece Hall Jets ACL Dalvin Cook Questionable Marlon Mack Cardinals ACL N/A OUT for season Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Undisclosed Bijan Robinson Questionable Damien Harris Bills Knee N/A Questionable Zack Moss Colts Arm N/A Questionable Jeff Wilson Dolphins Undisclosed Raheem Mostert Questionable Alexander Mattison Vikings Undisclosed Ty Chandler Questionable Devon Achane Dolphins Shoulder N/A Questionble

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

First off, Taylor likely won’t be a member of the Colts in Week 1. Indianapolis granted the running back permission to seek a trade with a deadline looming for a deal. It sure looks like he’ll be playing for another team in 2023. From the Colts’ perspective, this creates a major void. Fellow running back Zack Moss is also currently sidelined to injury, leading to Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull potentially eyeing RB1 duties. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the Week 1 starter. There are so many question marks for this team.

As for Taylor, he’s an obvious RB1 option in fantasy football leagues. However, the 2021 NFL rushing champion is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List with an ankle injury that cost him six games a season ago. Buyer beware on that front.

Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to a four-year, $25.4 million contract during the spring, Sanders has missed training camp and preseason action due to a groin injury. The good news here is that Sanders believes he’ll be ready to go Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. New Panthers head coach Frank Reich also views the Pro Bowler as a weapon in his offense.

“We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers,” Reich said recently. “He’s explosive. He’s [a] dual threat. He’s got long speed, he’s got burst, he’s got quickness, he’s got good vision. That’s why we went out and got him.”

With rookie Bryce Young slated to start Week 1, Carolina will likely be relying on Sanders and its running backs. Should the veteran not be 100% when the regular season gets going, Chuba Hubbard will have an opportunity. Hubbard played well last season after Christian McCaffrey was traded, going for 637 total yards at a clip of 5.8 yards per touch.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall was in the midst of a brilliant rookie season when the former second-round pick went down to a torn ACL seven games in. He had tallied 681 total yards while averaging 6.9 yards per touch in six full games. Back on Aug. 15, Hall was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List — a clear indication he’ll be ready to go Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. If not, recently signed Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook will be RB1. Track our NFL injury report for further updates on his status.

Related: Updated 2023 NFL power rankings

NFL injurt report: Tight ends

Player Team Injury Backup Status Mark Andrews Ravens Undisclosed Isaiah Likely Questionable T.J. Hockenson Vikings Back Josh Oliver Questionable George Kittle 49ers Groin Charlie Woerner Questionable Zach Ertz Cardinals ACL Trey McBride Questionable Mike Gesicki Patriots Shoulder Hunter Henry Questionable

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Andrews missed practice ahead of the Ravens’ preseason finale with an undisclosed injury. While that sounds a bit concerning, said injury is believed to be minor. He’ll be ready to go Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

As one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets, Andrews is averaging 76 receptions for 940 yards and eight touchdowns over the past four seasons. He’s the consensus No. 2 fantasy tight end behind Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Any injury to Andrews this season will make second-year tight end Isaiah Likely an elite waiver claim. The talented youngster caught 36 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns in limited action as a rookie.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2022 in-season NFL trade deadline, Hockenson just recently sat out practice with lower back stiffness. It has to at least be a bit concerning for the Vikings as they look to rely on the tight end more this coming season.

Minnesota released running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen during the offseason. It needs someone to step up behind Justin Jefferson. With Hockenson’s Week 1 status in question, it could be a major blow for Kirk Cousins and Co.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle just recently returned to practice after missing a couple weeks with a groin injury. He’ll be good to go Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is great news for San Francisco given that it has nothing of substance behind Kittle on the depth chart.

In five games with Brock Purdy starting a season ago, the All-Pro tight end caught 22 passes for 293 yards and seven touchdowns while boasting a 69% catch rate. He’ll be a TE1 if healthy this season.

NFL injurt report: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Abdomen River Cracraft Questionable Jerry Jeudy Broncos Hamstring Kendall Hinton Questionable Terry McLaurin Commanders Toe Dyami Brown Questionable Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Ankle Kalif Raymond Questionable Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks Wrist Cade Johnson Questionable Khalil Shakir Bills Ribs Marcell Ateman Questionable Terrace Marshall Jr. Panthers Back Javon Wims Questionable DJ Chark Panthers Hamstring Terrace Marshall Jr. Questionable Chase Claypool Bears Hamstring Tyler Scott Questionable Tim Patrick Broncos Achilles N/A OUT for season Hunter Renfrow Raiders Shoulder DeAndre Carter Questionable Tre’Quan Smith Saints Groin Lynn Bowden Questionable Wan’Dale Robinson Giants ACL N/A Out until Week 4 Allen Lazard Jets Shoulder Malik Taylor Questionable Ray-Ray McCloud 49ers Wrist N/A Out until Week 5 Treylon Burks Titans Knee Chris Moore Questionable

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are optimistic that Waddle will be able to go Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. But there is some concern over his abdomenal injury.

“It’s not ideal. I’m not too worried about it. It’s more about his health and making sure he’s ready to go,” Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker said about Waddle missing extensive practice time heading into the regular season.

Waddle was absolutely brilliant as a sophomore last season, hauling in 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished as the seventh-best fantasy receiver. If Waddle can’t go, expect an uptick in targets for fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill as well as running back Raheem Mostert. Bookmark our NFL injury report for more on Waddle’s status moving forward.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury during practice leading up to Denver’s preseason finale. Initially, there was concern that he could be lost for the season. Instead, it’s being reported as a multi-week injury. At this point, we don’t envision the former first-round pick suiting up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

If that does indeed come to fruition, Russell Wilson will likely rely a lot on Courtland Sutton in the passing game. We also wouldn’t be surprised if rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Marquez Callaway see more targets with Jeudy sidelined.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s decision to play McLaurin well into the second quarter of last week’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens could come back to haunt them. He suffered a toe injury in the game. And while X-rays came back negative, there’s reports that an MRI was positive for a sprained big toe.

The short of it is that McLaurin is unlikely to go Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. If he’s out, second-year player Jahan Dotson will see an uptick in targets from newly installed starter Sam Howell. Dotson has shown out throughout training camp and the preseason.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dealing with an ankle injury, all signs point to St. Brown being able to go when Detroit opens up the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. This has to be music to the ears of quarterback Jared Goff, who relied a great deal on the underrated receiver a season ago.

As a sophomore in 2022, St. Brown recorded 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns while catching 73% of his targets. Goff also posted a 106.6 QB rating when targeting him. If St. Brown is limited, it would put Detroit in a sticky position. That’s especially true with fellow receiver Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of the season. In that event, veteran Marvin Jones becomes Goff’s top target with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta likely to play a big role, too.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After showing out big time during training camp, Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury in Seattle’s second preseason game. He just underwent surgery and will likely miss Week 1’s outing against the Los Angeles Rams.

In this scenario, quarterback Geno Smith will be relying more on veterans Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to do their thing. Taking on a talent-stricken Rams team, all three of these players are legit fantasy options.

Bookmark this page. Save it. Do your thing. Our NFL injury report will be updated daily throughout the 2023 season.