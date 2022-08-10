5 NFL trades we’d like to see this preseason

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Teams are constantly analyzing and reshaping their rosters in an effort to build a playoff-caliber squad. Even before the preseason’s begun, we’ve already seen a couple of minor NFL trades take place, but fans are always hoping for more.

So let’s give the people what they want. Here are five NFL trades I’d still like to see this preseason.

Jalen Reagor trade to Indianapolis Colts

Eagles trade: Jalen Reagor

Colts trade: Fifth-round pick

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade for former NFL MVP Matt Ryan so they could miss the playoffs again. That won’t cut it this season. We all know it’s Jonathan Taylor’s team, but Ryan still needs more than Michael Pittman to work with.

There’s a lot of competition at the receiver position in Colts camp, and their tight ends are impressing too, but you can never have too many receivers, and if the opportunity arises to buy low on a former first-round pick, it has to be considered.

Jalen Reagor hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now his path to a starting role is blocked by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, or at least that’s the new future. Reagor appears to have taken a step in his development as heads into his third season, but the Eagles likely prefer Quez Watkins over the 23-year-old first round pick at this point.

Basically, though they may not cut his guaranteed contract, Reagor is surely available by trade if a team makes a fair offer. This may not take much, as it allows the Eagles to move away from $1.8M this season and $2.4 more in 2023.

Jessie Bates trade to Arizona Cardinals

Bengals trade: Jessie Bates III

Cardinals trade: Second-round pick

Jessie Bates continues to sit out Cincinnati Bengals training camp, as he doesn’t want to play under the $12.9 million franchise tag and the deadline to sign an extension for him has passed. He either has to admit defeat and just sign the tag and play out the year with the Bengals, or he can continue to sit out, for as long as he wants. Or, we could see a trade.

The Bengals definitely want their All-Pro safety on board as they look to defend their AFC crown, but they at least have rookie first-round safety Daxton Hill ready for immediate playing time if Bates continues to sit out.

Meanwhile, there has to be leaguewide interest in a player of Bates’ caliber. He’s averaged 102 tackles since entering the league four years ago and is still just 25. Bates would be a valuable addition to any secondary, but the Cardinals would be thrilled to bolster their secondary with the 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety.

Roquan Smith gets traded to Tennessee Titans

Bears trade: Roquan Smith

Titans trade: Rashad Weaver, second-round pick

Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker gave his organization an ultimatum; Either sign me to a long-term extension valuing me among the game’s highest-paid or trade me. It’s that simple. While he expressed some desire to stick in the Windy City, hoping ownership steps in to retain one of the team’s best players, the new regime just might prefer the future assets as they manage this roster teardown.

Former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel’s probably pounding the table in Tennessee, demanding general manager Jon Robinson do whatever it takes to land the eighth overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. Still just 25, we may have yet to see Roquan Smith’s ceiling. Maybe Vrabel can help his potential reach new heights.

As is Smith brings a tackling machine who finished fifth in the NFL with 163 tackles last season, making the second-team All-Pro team. But he also held his own against the pass, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 69.2 coverage grade a season ago. Ultimately, Smith may not want to leave Chicago, but if he does, he likely wouldn’t be too upset landing with a team with a fighting chance.

Cordarrelle Patterson traded for Kareem Hunt

Browns trade: Kareem Hunt

Falcons trade: Cordarrelle Patterson, fifth-round pick

This trade could actually work out perfectly. The Cleveland Browns just lost their All-Pro return man in Jakeem Grant to a torn Achilles. Grant likely wasn’t in for a big role on offense, but he was valuable in the return game. Trading for Cordarrelle Patterson, one of football’s greatest returners of all time, could be a fine replacement for Grant. He might even give Browns flashbacks of the Josh Cribbs days.

Meanwhile, they have Kareem Hunt, who reportedly wants a new contract or a trade. Patterson is again in line to receive a heavy workload both as a running back and as a pass-catcher, but they’d likely be happy with the chance to upgrade to Hunt, who is better at pounding the rock.

The Browns would still have the option to use Patterson out of the backfield if they wished, or they could allow D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to take a bigger workload, allowing Patterson to focus on returns and maybe split out wide again on some occasions. No matter what, he’s a valuable chess piece in many facets.

Jimmy Garoppolo traded to New England Patriots

49ers trade: Jimmy Garoppolo

Patriots trade: Adrian Phillips, fourth-round pick

New England Patriots fans have had to hear all about their offensive struggles so far in training camp. Maybe that’s on the coordinator/play-caller more so than Mac Jones. That’s fair. But maybe Bill Belichick wants to put a little more heat on his second-year pro?

It would be a difficult situation for everyone involved, but it just might work to perfection. The Patriots already know what Garoppolo is capable of, giving the team a certain floor to compare Jones to, and a built-in failsafe should he continue to struggle.

Garoppolo’s $24.2 million salary is a factor in any trade discussions, and teams may want to see a clean bill of health too, but the Pats likely have fewer questions than others, with their familiarity with one another.

Garoppolo may not be happy about joining a team to essentially begin as a backup, but maybe he’d embrace the notion of being just one play away from being the Patriots starter once again. He knows Belichick can get the most out of the other 52 players on the roster, and he’d have the chance to get back to the playoffs, if he can see the field. Basically, if there isn’t a team with a sure shot at a starting role for Jimmy G as the preseason stretches on, I wouldn’t rule New England out.