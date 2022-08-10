Browns place Pro-Bowler Jakeem Grant (torn Achilles) on IR

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns placed Jakeem Grant on injured reserve Wednesday after an MRI confirmed a torn left Achilles for the wide receiver and return specialist.

Grant, 29, was carted off the practice field after being injured during one-on-one drills Tuesday at the team’s training camp in Berea, Ohio.

Coming off a 2021 Pro Bowl nod as a punt returner, Grant signed a three-year deal with the Browns in free agency that is worth up to $13.8 million.

Grant split the 2021 season between the Dolphins and Bears, with Miami trading him to Chicago in October for a 2023 sixth-round pick. He returned one punt for a touchdown and averaged 11.9 yards per punt return and 23.4 yards per kick return.

Grant entered the league with the Dolphins in 2016 and spent his first five-plus seasons in Miami. He has returned two kickoffs and four punts for touchdowns in his career. He also has 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

