5 worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3, including Justin Fields

What were the five worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3? Unfortunately, there are so many to choose from. Daniel Jones was terrible for the New York Giants to open Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

But he’s not even one of the five worst to take to the field. Second-year Commanders signal caller Sam Howell threw four interceptions in a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Two embattled “young” signal callers in that of Zach Wilson and Justin Fields also didn’t inspire confidence that they are going to turn this thing around.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

These are among the first worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3 of the NFL season.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Tannehill stats (Week 3): 13-of-25 passing, 104 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Tannehill followed up a disastrous three-interception performance in the opener by helping Tennessee snap its eight-game losing streak in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Well, the veteran was up to his old tricks this past Sunday in an ugly 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to barely completing 50% of his passes, Tannehill put up 68 net passing yards on 25 attempts. A lot of that had to do with Myles Garrett getting to him for three sacks. Sure, Tannehill was under pressure throughout the game (eight QB hits). But when he had time to pass the ball, the quarterback just wasn’t accurate with it. A couple more losses, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Titans head coach Mike Vrabel went with young quarterback Malik Willis as QB1 moving forward. Tannehill just isn’t it.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson stats (Week 3): 18-of-36 passing, 157 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Wilson is the worst NFL quarterback today. It’s not necessarily that close even with Justin Fields existing in Chicago (more on him later). At one point during Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson had completed 4-of-9 passes for six net passing yards. Six net passing yards on nine attempts. It led to one Jets fan nearly losing his teeth in the stands as he screamed in Wilson’s direction. We’re not kidding.

Wilson completed 18-of-36 passes for 157 yards without a touchdown or an interception. Though, he was able to sack himself.

Sam Darnold 2019: Seeing ghosts



Zach Wilson 2023: Sacked by ghosts



🤯 pic.twitter.com/XgJZL3Pd7h — BPG (@BigPatsGuyNFL) September 25, 2023

That’s pretty impressive stuff.

It also led to a former Jets great into a rant calling out the third-year quarterback. Despite all of this, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not yet prepared to replace Wilson under center.

Related: Ranking each NFL quarterback after Week 3

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell stats (Week 3): 19-of-29 passing, 170 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT

Howell was feeling really good head into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year quarterback had Washington at 2-0 on the season and coming off a late-game road win over the Denver Broncos.

About that? He can’t be feeling very good following an ugly 37-3 loss. Howell was sacked nine times and hit a total of 15 times by a devastating Bills defense. He threw for 125 net passing yards on 29 attempts with four interceptions, including a pick-six.

Sam Howell has been absolutely dreadful today. Taking his lumps against Buffalo with 4 picks pic.twitter.com/XnGzh66ZIp — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 24, 2023

Young quarterbacks are going to take their lumps in the NFL. That much is already known. For some reason, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thought it made sense to act the part of a masochist when it came to keeping his second-year signal caller in the game. We wonder how this will impact Howell moving forward as a sophomore.

Related: NFL power rankings heading into Week 4

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (Week 3): 28-of-44 passing, 324 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Garoppolo was injured multiple times during Sunday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went down to an ankle injury at the end of the first half and found himself in the concussion protocol following the 23-18 loss.

In between, the veteran quarterback continued to struggle in his first season with the Raiders. That included throwing three more interceptions for a league-leading six on the season. He just wasn’t his accurate self throughout the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo throwing ducks… what a terrible INt pic.twitter.com/U2u9FqwtRp — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 25, 2023

Garoppolo threw just four interceptions in 11 games (10 starts) for the 49ers a season ago. He now has five over the course of his past two games alone. Sure, there are other issues in Vegas (looks at Josh McDaniels). But GQ has been a bust of a free agent signing through three games. It’s that simple.

Related: Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks of 2023

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields stats (Week 3): 11-of-22 passing, 99 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

We knew about the drama heading into Chicago’s Week 3 outing against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. That included Fields calling out his coaching staff after major struggles throughout the first two games of the campaign.

We really want to know who he is going to blame following the 41-10 disaster class the Bears put up inside Arrowhead for a 13th consecutive loss. It was bad. Really, really bad.

Justin Fields playing with his instincts throws another interception.



This being Fields 4th interception in only 10 quarters.



This puts Fields on track to throw 27 interceptions on the season. (0.4 Int per quarter)



Do you think he will improve or be replaced? pic.twitter.com/iOl6X0kWJy — Notional Football League(NFL news and fan account) (@NotionalFL) September 24, 2023

At one point early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Fields had completed 6-of-16 attempts for 30 net passing yards with that interception. It was so bad that a teammate had to help him off the field after a violent hit from Willie Gay. In shocking fashion, Chicago’s brass brought Fields back in the field after that. I guess, the garbage-time touchdown was worth it.