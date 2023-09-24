Teammate helps Justin Fields off the field after devastating hit, QB returns

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields just did not have it during Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Chicago found itself down 41-0 after three quarters. With the team down 41-3 in the final stanza, Fields was on the receiving end of a violent hit from Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay.

Willie Gay with a Peanut Punch right to Justin Fields’ face pic.twitter.com/2T1F41UXgt — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 24, 2023

After the hit, it became clear that Fields was not 100%. That’s when teammate D.J. Moore legitimately took his quarterback off the field in a scene that we just don’t see often in the NFL.

Props to DJ Moore for being a good teammate after Justin Fields appeared to be injured pic.twitter.com/4syrSMCAGZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

As you can see, Fields couldn’t even walk straight. He almost ran right into an official on hand calling the game in Kansas City. One would think that those on the sideline would’ve noticed that something wasn’t right with the quarterback.

Losers of 12 consecutive games heading into Sunday’s action, drama surrounded Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears throughout the past week. That included the third-year quarterback calling out his coaching. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Alan Williams shockingly resigned after less than two full seasons in that role.

As for Sunday’s action, Fields completed 6-of-16 passes for 30 net passing yards with an interception before going down.

Shockingly, Fields was back on the field for Chicago’s next offensive series after what we saw above. That could end up being a post-game storyline.