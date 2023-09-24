Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams reportedly resigned over inappropriate activity

When former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned last week, it threw a lot of people around the NFL for a loop.

Williams had been in that role for well less than two seasons. While Chicago had struggled on both sides of the ball through two games, no one saw this coming.

We now have more information on the resignation via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The insider indicates that Williams resigned over “inappropriate activity.” There was no criminal activity on the part of Williams, but the Bears’ human resources department played a role in Williams ultimately resigning.

“A digital forensic search was conducted as part of Williams’ resignation, according to sources, who added that such a process was part of the team’s standard operating procedure.” Report on Chicago Bears’ Alan Williams resignation

Williams, 53. indicated in a statement that he was taking a step back from football to take care of his health and family.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” Williams wrote in a statement. “The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago.”

It’s not yet known what the inappropriate activity was. We are sure more will come on that. For now, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will continue to call plays like he did last week when Williams was absent.

Chicago visits the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon as it looks to end a 12-game losing streak.