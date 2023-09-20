Justin Fields calls out coaching as Chicago Bears drama takes hold

Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears head into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs having lost 12 consecutive outings dating back to last season.

Fields has struggled through his first two starts this season, including two interceptions and a pick-six against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The third-year quarterback took to the podium for his weekly press conference with reporters on Wednesday and was asked about his early-season struggles. Fields did not hold back in the evaluation process, ultimately placing some of the blame for his robotic nature on the field on the Bears’ coaching staff. It was not subtle.

Justin Fields was asked:



“What do you think is causing you to think too much?”



Fields took a lot of the blame by indicating that he’s overthinking it too much during games. However, his point that playing robotic has coincided with coaching can’t be seen as a good thing.

Justin Fields career stats: 60% completion, 4,539 passing yards, 26 TD, 24 INT

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been under fire for his scheme and how it has impacted Fields throughout the quarterback’s young career. But the numbers do speak for themselves.

Chicago is 5-22 in Fields’ 27 career starts. In addition to his 24 interceptions, Fields has fumbled 31 times. He’s also been sacked a whopping 101 times. None of thiis is a recipe for success.

Fields’ comments also come after an unnamed NFL executive called out the former first-round pick from Ohio State for his on-field play.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things. Protection isn’t great, and when he does start getting hit, he starts to drop eyes,” the executive said of Justin Fields. “There’s no rhythm in the offense right now because the quarterback can’t see it.”

Chicago Bears drama continues

In addition to Fields’ comments on Wednesday, there is another controversy brewing in the Windy City. Defensive coordintor Alan Williams remains away from the team for reasons not yet known to the public.

Head coach Matt Eberflus would not specify why Williams isn’t with the team just a few days before Chicago heads to Kansas City to take on the defending champion Chiefs. He also wouldn’t say whether Williams is still the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Fun times for a team that has lost 12 consecutive games.