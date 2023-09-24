Angry New York Jets fan sums up Zach Wilson’s performance

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are coming off a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in his first game as their starter following the season-ending injury Aaron Rodgers suffered in Week 1.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the 30-10 loss, failing to provide confidence that he has turned it around after a brutal start to his career.

Things didn’t start out much better for the Jets in Week 3 against the division-rival New England Patriots. Wilson completed four of his first nine passes for six net yards as the Jets fell down 10-0 at home.

This led to a certain Jets fan getting big mad in the stands. How mad? The dude nearly lost his teeth.

Jets fan was so mad his teeth fell out 😭

It’s kinda hard to be that mad.

Though, we hardly blame the man. The Jets have proven themselves to be completely inept on offense with Wilson under center dating back to his rookie season back in 2021.

Wilson entered Sunday’s action having thrown 17 touchdowns compared to 22 interceptions in 24 career games (23 starts). New York is a mere 8-15 with him under center.

