5 wide receivers the Chiefs should go after following Tyreek Hill trade

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs stunned the NFL with their Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. In a matter of hours, the team went from having the best wide receiver in the sport and one of the best offenses in the league to a franchise that is looking to fill one of the biggest holes in any sport.

Last week, the team added former Pro Bowler Juju Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal. While a nice addition at the time, it looks very different from the new expectation that Smith-Schuster needs to produce at a much higher level than originally expected.

Related: NFL games today – get the latest on the key dates in the 2022 NFL offseason

A Smith-Schuster and Cornell Powell wideout combo is not going to cut it for a team with title aspirations. Meaning the Chiefs will need to get creative and try to improve their WR core on a budget since they only have $8 million in cap space. With that in mind, here are five possible options to help boost the Chiefs pass game with Hill now playing in Miami.

Odell Beckham, Jr. brings Kansas City Chiefs superstar potential

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham, Jr. is one of the biggest question marks among free agent WRs. During his short stint in Los Angeles last season he showed signs he was returning to his All-Pro form under the guidance of Rams head coach Sean McVay. However, everything changed when he tore the same ACL a second time in Super Bowl LVI.

Tyreek Hill stats (2021): 11 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

There is no guarantee that Beckham, Jr. can even return to borderline Pro Bowler form, let alone being one of the best in the game. Nonetheless, if he is willing to take a one-year prove-it deal on one of the best offenses in the league, it could be very beneficial to both sides. The Chiefs could help Beckham, Jr. rebuild his value for another run at free agency in 2023, and if healthy he could possibly fill up some of that gaping hole left by Hill’s departure.

A.J. Green could rekindle his Pro Bowl form in KC

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Green is not the player he once was when he reached the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons from 2011 to 2017. However, he is still a viable veteran WR who could return to prominence on the high-flying Chiefs offense.

In 2021 for the Arizona Cardinals, in pulled in 54 catches for 848 yards receiving, and three touchdowns. Solid numbers for a man who will be 34 in July and has a good deal of NFL miles on him. Since he is still available this far into free agency, it means teams aren’t kicking down the door for his services. Making him a nice affordable veteran option to be picked up by Kansas City.

Garrett Wilson, the long term Tyreek Hill trade answer

Credit: USA Today Network

In trading Hill, the Chiefs were sent a first and second-round pick from Miami in the next month’s draft — among other picks. With the team now having two picks at the end of the first and second rounds — all quite valuable — they should make a play for the athlete viewed as the best wide-out in the 2022 draft class.

Ohio State star Garrett Wilson has a similar build to Hill and has the same game-changing skills after the catch. Last season he reeled in an outstanding 70 catches, 1,058 yards, and 12 TDs for the Buckeyes. If you want to fill an All-Pro void you go and trade up to get an elite prospect at the same position.

Jarvis Landry finds new life on the high-octane Chiefs offense

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt, new free agent Jarvis Landy seems to be on the decline. And after the Cleveland Browns traded for Amari Cooper and released the former Dolphin, they seem to think so too. However, he is only a few seasons removed from a Pro Bowl 2019 with 83 catches, 1,174 yards, and six touchdowns. And that was while catching passes from Baker Mayfield who the team has also deemed expendable.

At 29, there are still some serious years left in Landry’s legs, and if signed to a prove-it deal just like Beckham, a one-off could be extremely beneficial for both sides to adequately fill needs, and build free-agent value.

Antonio Brown brings his crazy to Kansas City

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Sooner or later, Antonio Brown will be signed by a team. Why not one of the best passing attacks in the league who will surely get him the ball while keeping him quiet and happy?

“AB” is the biggest project in the sport at 33, and still has life in his legs. If all else fails for the Chiefs in trying to maintain their offensive standard with other outside options, taking a flyer on the mercurial, but still talented pass catcher on a cheapie deal might be worth it.