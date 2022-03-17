Tom Brady recruiting Julio Jones to Tampa Bay

We could see two of the biggest names from the past decade team up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, Tom Brady is already set to lace them up in 2022, but we’ve yet to learn who Julio Jones will be catching passes from next season.

Although, if TB12 had his way, Jones would land with the Bucs, giving him a chance to pursue the Super Bowl ring Brady once stole from him. 28-3 anyone? Well, maybe someday soon Brady and Jones can have a good laugh about it, but even then, Jones may not find the jokes to be very funny until he actually can get a ring on his finger.

According to Dov Kleiman, Brady has been working on convincing Jones to sign with the Bucs. Then there’s Skip Bayless who claims Brady sent a text to Jones earlier on Thursday that read “Come on down to the sunshine here in Tampa and let’s be great together“.

What can Julio Jones offer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022?

If Julio Jones did sign with the Buccaneers, he’d be joining a deep cast that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the newly-signed Russell Gage. Only Godwin is recovering from December ACL surgery that is likely to knock him out for at least the early part of the 2022 season. For that reason, Jones might be able to help the Bucs.

Still, as a seven-time Pro Bowl wideout, Jones is likely to have several quarterbacks recruiting him just as Brady reportedly did. Jones, 33, has battled injuries, missing 14 games during the past two seasons, but teams will gamble on unleashing the dominant playmaker of season’s past. We’ll see whether Brady gets his wish or if another team beats them to the punch.

